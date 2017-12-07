Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: First phase of campaigning ends today, PM Modi to talk with BJP workers

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Campaigning for first phase ends on December 7 (Image Source: PTI)

As the assembly election fever fervours over the state of Gujarat, as per the election commission guidelines, the campaigning in the state will be ending today. The election will take place on Saturday, December 9. To make the most of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of the campaign will address members of the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat. PM Modi is likely to talk about their concerns on cyclone Ockhi, which may create problems in Gujarat.

In an interesting and tech-savvy way, the Prime Minister will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the “audio bridge” technology and directly interact with the divisional heads of the party’s SC and ST units in the state. PM Modi’s will be talking to about 10,000 party workers, said the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday. This isn’t the first time when PM Modi talked to such a large people via technology. While connecting to an audience in excess of 7500 at one go, PM Modi on December 1, spoke with BJP women workers via his mobile app, the NaMo App. Even on Diwali, Modi greeted 23,000 BJP workers in Gujarat through teleconferencing.

He had also spoken to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, using the same technology. On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed three rallies in Gujarat – in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. Today he will also address a rally in Surat, which was postponed from Wednesday due to cyclone Ockhi. The Surat rally will conclude his campaigning in Gujarat.

In the first phase of the elections, a total of 89 seats are up for grabs out of 182 seats. These 89 seats will be spanning the Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. 977 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, will be contesting the elections. The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases — on December 9 and 14 — and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday castigated senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute till after the 2019 general polls and wondered if such an issue should be kept unresolved for political gains and losses.

The prime minister also wondered why the Congress wanted to “create hurdles” when the Sunni Waqf Board, a party to the title dispute represented by Sibal, wanted a resolution of the Ayodhya tangle.