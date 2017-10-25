Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 dates, schedule Live Updates: EC to announce details today

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 dates and schedule: Election Commission will announce dates and schedule for Gujarat Assembly polls this afternoon. A political slugfest between Congress and BJP has already erupted over the alleged delay of the announcement of dates. (PTI image)

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 dates and schedule: Election Commission will announce dates and schedule for Gujarat Assembly polls this afternoon. A political slugfest between Congress and BJP has already erupted over the alleged delay of the announcement of dates. Congress has slammed BJP and PM Modi over the issue. The ruling party at the Centre and the state has defended the decision citing past instances. A few days ago EC had announced dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections but did not declare the schedule for Gujarat. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly gets over on January 23 next year.

The Chief Election Commissioner had said the polls will be held in December this year. Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti had defended the decision of announcing Himachal Pradesh poll schedule before that of Gujarat, saying multiple factors including weather, flood relief work and festivities were considered before taking a call on election dates. Gujarat is considered as a citadel for BJP and Congress is leaving no stone unturned to breach the saffron bastion.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 dates and schedule: Track all live updates here

11:43 AM: “When we went to Himachal Pradesh, the state election commission there, political parties and the state administration had requested that on account of likelihood of snowfall, three districts – Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti and Chamba – are likely to experience snowfall. Therefore, a request made to conduct the elections in early November so that voters do not get affected and can cast their votes,” said Chief Election Commissioner Joti.

11:38 AM: Jan Vikalp Morcha will contest election on tractor symbol of All India Hindustan Congress Party, says Shankersinh Vaghela in Ahmedabad.

11:35 AM: Won’t take funds from Ambani and Adani. If our govt is formed, we’ll provide Rs 5000 pension to widows, says Jan Vikalp Morcha leader Shankersinh Vaghela says.

11:32 AM: Meanwhile, Shankersinh Vaghela has said, “We believe in placing candidates on merits unlike others who are doing horse trading”.

11:26 AM: In an exclusive interview to ANI, Joti said political parties and the state administration in Himachal Pradesh had requested the election commission to organise the polls before mid-November as there was probability of snowfall in three districts of the hill state.

11:20 AM: Making the announcements, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the hike would benefit around 40,000 women who work as health activists across the state, which goes to the polls by the year-end.

11:17 AM: The BJP government effected a hike of 50 per cent in the incentive paid to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), village-level women who are a key component in the implementation of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

11:11 AM: Meanwhile ahead of the Assembly polls, the Gujarat government yesterday announced a slew of sops for various sections of the society, including farmers and the agitating accredited health workers.

11:08 AM: After the EC did not announce the election schedule for Gujarat, the Congress had alleged it was done to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to play a “false Santa Claus” and announce freebies for voters before the model code of conduct kicked in.

11:04 AM: The Election Commission of India has received fierce criticism from opposition parties for not having announced the dates for Gujarat Assembly elections along with Himachal Pradesh.

11:00 AM: The opposition has been alleging that by “delaying” the announcement of the Gujarat polls, the EC was giving time to the BJP government in the state and at the Centre to sidestep the provisions of the model code and offer sops to the electorate to swing votes in favour of the saffron party.

10:56 AM: CEC A K Joti had said while the Gujarat and Himachal polls were announced together in 2012, their schedules were different. He also said the two states had no similarities in geography or weather patterns.

