Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress releases list, Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sam Pitroda star campaigners

With just weeks to go for Gujarat Assembly Elections, Congress released a list of 40-star campaigners. (IE)

With just weeks to go for Gujarat Assembly Elections, Congress released a list of 40-star campaigners. The list consists of the big guns of the Grand Old Party which includes Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, amongst others. The Gujarat assembly polls will take place in two phases from December 9 to December 14. Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) today approved the schedule for the election to take place to pick the next party president, which in effect is expected to pave the way for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress list of star campaigners. (ANI)

Party sources said the process of the election will start on December 1 with the issuing of the notification. The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is expected to take over the reins in the first week of December, ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections starting December 9, the sources said. The all-important meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, approved the schedule. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretaries. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, sources said. The party’s organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP declared the third list of its 28 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Out of the 28 seats, on 15 constituencies the party has denied ticket to sitting MLAs on their current seats; three of them are ministers in the Vijay Rupani government.

All the names in the BJP third list include the constituencies which are going to vote in the first phase of the elections. Those sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets by the party include Tarachand Chheda, Poonam Makwana, Jayanti Kavadiya, Bhanuben Babariya, Vasuben Trivedi, Arvind Ladani, Jetha Solanki, Vallabh Vaghasiya, T D Maniya, Praful Panseriya, Ajay Choksi, Janak Kachhadiya, Narottam Patel, Nanu Vanani and Puna Gamit.