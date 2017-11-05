Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP chief Amit Shah meets party leaders, workers

BJP president Amit Shah.

With the high-stake Assembly polls approaching in Gujarat, BJP chief Amit Shah today held separate meetings with key party leaders and workers from the southern, central and northern regions of the state. Shah, who has been camping in Gujarat since yesterday to strategise for the upcoming polls, held meetings with the BJP workers of Valsad, Navsari and Dang districts at the Tata Hall in Navsari town of south Gujarat in the morning. In the afternoon, the BJP president guided the party workers and leaders of the tribal-dominated Panchmahal and Dahod districts in Godhra town. In the evening, Shah reached Himmatnagar town in north Gujarat to hold meetings with the party workers of Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts, said a BJP release.

Yesterday, the BJP chief was engaged in similar deliberations with the party workers from Kutch, Morbi, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Botad, Amreli and Ahmedabad city. He is scheduled to meet the BJP leaders and workers of the remaining districts and cities in the state till November 9, the release added. The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases — on December 9 and 14 — and counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.