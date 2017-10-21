Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: AAP to contest elections on 50 seats, will not participate in Himachal Pradesh polls

(Source: PTI)

Amidst Congress and BJP’s power show in Gujarat election campaign, Aam Admi Party (AAP) has announced that the party will contest the Gujarat assembly elections but abstain from next month’s Himachal Pradesh polls. As per a report by HT, the party has decided to confine itself to around 50 seats in the state. “We will fight the election in 50 seats or so,” a party leader from Gujarat told HT. The AAP has so far declared 21 seats, as per the report. Commenting on the Himachal Pradesh polls, the party leader added, “We have limited resources and the party has taken a decision at this stage to not contest the state polls.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP saw dismal results in the February-March elections in Goa and Punjab. The party did not win a single seat in Goa and finished a distant second in Punjab, where it hoped to form the government. As per the HT report, the party leadership even thought of skipping the Gujarat polls, triggering resistance from the state unit.

The name of candidates are likely to be announced soon. AAP’s fight in the state is not going to be an easy one as BJP has been dominant in Gujarat for years and even multi-term anti-incumbency is likely to benefit Congress, more than AAP. The Aam Admi Party began its Gujarat assembly elections campaign with a roadshow through Ahmedabad in the start of the month