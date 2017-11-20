Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: 377 candidates file nomination for first phase

The polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will be done on December 18. (Representative photo: Reuters)

A total of 377 candidates today filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls slated for December 9. The deadline for filing the nomination for the first phase covering 89 seats ends tomorrow. Prominent candidates who filed their nominations today included Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), senior BJP leader Dilip Sanghani (Dhari) and senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani. The Election Commission today issued a gazette notification for the remaining 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) B B Swain said in a release. The nominations for the second phase can be filed between November 20 and November 27.

The polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will be done on December 18. The nominations filed for the first phase will be scrutinised on November 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 24. While 89 seats from Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions will go to polls on December 9, elections in 93 seats spanning the Central and northern region will be held in the second phase. Meanwhile, only one candidate, an Independent, filed his candidature for Anklav seat in Anand district, which will go to polls on December 14, the release said. The ruling BJP has so far declared candidates for 134 seats whereas the opposition Congress has announced its nominees for 77 seats.