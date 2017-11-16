Gujarat Assembly election 2017: EC forces BJP to make change in promotional video,  Pappu becomes Yuvraj

The latest advertisement, released yesterday on the Facebook page of the Gujarat BJP, after getting a clearance from the Election Commission (EC), uses the word “yuvraj” (prince) to target the Congress leader.

The Gujarat BJP on Wednesday released a video which makes a reference to “Yuvraj” to apparently target Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi without naming him on a pre-election video after the Election Commission (EC) reportedly raised objection to the word Pappu. The latest advertisement, released yesterday on the Facebook page of the Gujarat BJP, after getting a clearance from the Election Commission (EC), uses the word “yuvraj” (prince) to target the Congress leader. when asked whether EC has barred EC from using the word Pappu in the campaign video, Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain said, “This is a privilege information between the political party (concerned) and the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the EC. We cannot discuss what is being given to us, or what is being suggested or rejected.”

While “Pappu” is perceived as a social media slur coined to target Gandhi, BJP leaders frequently taunt the Congress scion with words like “yuvraj” or “shahzada”, PTI reported. The video which is set in a grocery store runs for 49 seconds a voice says “Sir, Sir…”, followed by the response from the shop owner’s assistant who says, “Yuvraj has come”. In his reply to the “yuvraj”, who is not seen in the clip, the shopkeeper says he will give him any grocery item but he won’t get their votes as the shop was burnt down in riots during the past rule of the Congress. The shopkeeper’s wife in the video says that they will vote only Narendra Modi.

An anonymous senior BJP leader has confirmed to Indian Express that the party had received received directives from Election Commission and has acted accordingly.The BJP and opposition Congress have been targetting each other’s leaders by putting up mocking advertisements on social media with a growing frequency. EC had earlier barred the use of “Pappu” in an electronic advertisement, calling it “derogatory”. The BJP had said the script of that advertisement did not link the word to any individual. “Before making any election-related advertisement, we have to submit a script to the committee to get a certificate. However, they raised objection to the word ‘Pappu’, saying it is derogatory. They asked us to remove or replace it,” a senior BJP leader had said on Wednesday. Gujarat Assembly election is going to take place on December 9 and December 14.