Gujarat assembly election 2017 dates, schedule: Full list of constituencies and when they will go to polls

Gujarat election 2017: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the date and schedule of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. The top poll panel said that the elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes battle between Gujarat’s ruling BJP and the Congress. The counting will be done on December 18, the same day as Himachal Pradesh, where elections are to be held on November 9, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti told reporters today.
The EC has announced the schedule of Gujarat elections almost two weeks after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay has led the opposition raise questions on deviations from the norm. The had alleged that Gujarat poll dates were not declared to help the Centre announce sops for the state.
There are total 4.33 Crore electors in the state who will exercise their franchise during the two phases of the poll. Out of the 182 seats, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. According to the number of polling boots in the state has been increased from 44579 in 2012 to 50128 in 2017.
BJP has ruled Gujarat since 1998, Congress is seeking to make a comeback.
Following are the full schedule of Gujarat Assembly elections, list of constituencies and when they will go to poll:
|Poll Events
|Phase-1
(89 Assembly Constituencies)
|Phase-2
( 93 Assembly Constituencies)
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|14.11.2017 (TUES)
|20.11.2017 (MON)
|Last Date of Nominations
|21.11.2017 (TUES)
|27.11.2017 (MON)
|Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
|22.11.2017 (WED)
|28.11.2017 (TUES)
|Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures
|24.11.2017 (FRI)
|30.11.2017 (THUR)
|Date of Polling
|09.12.2017 (SAT)
|14.12.2017 (THUR)
|Date of Counting
|18.12.2017 (MON)
|18.12.2017 (MON)
|Date before which election shall be completed
|20.12.2017 (WED)
|20.12.2017 (WED)
|Phase – I (89 Assembly Constituencies)
|Sr.
No.
|Name of District
|No. & Name of
Assembly Constituency
|1
|Kachchh
|1
|Abdasa
|2
|Mandvi
|3
|Bhuj
|4
|Anjar
|5
|Gandhidham (SC)
|6
|Rapar
|2
|Surendranagar
|60
|Dasada (SC)
|61
|Limbdi
|62
|Wadhwan
|63
|Chotila
|64
|Dhrangadhra
|3
|Morbi
|65
|Morbi
|66
|Tankara
|67
|Wankaner
|4
|Rajkot
|68
|Rajkot East
|69
|Rajkot West
|70
|Rajkot South
|71
|Rajkot Rural (SC)
|72
|Jasdan
|73
|Gondal
|74
|Jetpur
|75
|Dhoraji
|5
|Jamnagar
|76
|Kalavad (SC)
|77
|Jamnagar Rural
|78
|Jamnagar North
|79
|Jamnagar South
|80
|Jamjodhpur
|6
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|81
|Khambhalia
|82
|Dwarka
|7
|Porbandar
|83
|Porbandar
|84
|Kutiyana
|8
|Junagadh
|85
|Manavadar
|86
|Junagadh
|87
|Visavadar
|88
|Keshod
|89
|Mangrol
|9
|Gir Somnath
|90
|Somnath
|91
|Talala
|92
|Kodinar (SC)
|93
|Una
|10
|Amreli
|94
|Dhari
|95
|Amreli
|96
|Lathi
|97
|Savarkundla
|98
|Rajula
|11
|Bhavnagar
|99
|Mahuva
|100
|Talaja
|101
|Gariadhar
|102
|Palitana
|103
|Bhavnagar Rural
|104
|Bhavnagar East
|105
|Bhavnagar West
|12
|Botad
|106
|Gadhada (SC)
|107
|Botad
|13
|Narmada
|148
|Nandod (ST)
|149
|Dediapada (ST)
|14
|Bharuch
|150
|Jambusar
|151
|Vagra
|152
|Jhagadia (ST)
|153
|Bharuch
|154
|Ankleshwar
|15
|Surat
|155
|Olpad
|156
|Mangrol (ST)
|157
|Mandvi (ST)
|158
|Kamrej
|159
|Surat East
|160
|Surat North
|161
|Varachha Road
|162
|Karanj
|163
|Limbayat
|164
|Udhna
|165
|Majura
|166
|Katargam
|167
|Surat West
|168
|Choryasi
|169
|Bardoli (SC)
|170
|Mahuva (ST)
|16
|Tapi
|171
|Vyara (ST)
|172
|Nizar (ST)
|17
|Dangs
|173
|Dangs (ST)
|18
|Navsari
|174
|Jalalpore
|175
|Navsari
|176
|Gandevi (ST)
|177
|Bansda (ST)
|19
|Valsad
|178
|Dharampur (ST)
|179
|Valsad
|180
|Pardi
|181
|Kaprada (ST)
|182
|Umbergaon (ST)
|Phase – II (93 Assembly Constituency)
|Sr.
No.
|Name of District
|No. & Name of
Assembly Constituency
|Ahmedabad
|39
|Viramgam
|40
|Sanand
|41
|Ghatlodia
|42
|Vejalpur
|43
|Vatva
|44
|Ellisbridge
|45
|Naranpura
|46
|Nikol
|47
|Naroda
|48
|Thakkarbapa Nagar
|49
|Bapunagar
|50
|Amraiwadi
|51
|Dariapur
|52
|Jamalpur – Khadia
|53
|Maninagar
|54
|Danilimda (SC)
|55
|Sabarmati
|56
|Asarwa (SC)
|57
|Daskroi
|58
|Dholka
|59
|Dhandhuka
|Banaskantha
|7
|Vav
|8
|Tharad
|9
|Dhanera
|10
|Danta (ST)
|11
|Vadgam (SC)
|12
|Palanpur
|13
|Deesa
|14
|Deodar
|15
|Kankrej
|3
|Patan
|16
|Radhanpur
|17
|Chanasma
|18
|Patan
|19
|Sidhpur
|4
|Mahesana
|20
|Kheralu
|21
|Unjha
|22
|Visnagar
|23
|Becharaji
|24
|Kadi (SC)
|25
|Mahesana
|26
|Vijapur
|5
|Sabarkantha
|27
|Himatnagar
|28
|Idar (SC)
|29
|Khedbrahma (ST)
|33
|Prantij
|6
|Arvalli
|30
|Bhiloda (ST)
|31
|Modasa
|32
|Bayad
|7
|Gandhinagar
|34
|Dahegam
|35
|Gandhinagar South
|36
|Gandhinagar North
|37
|Mansa
|38
|Kalol
|8
|Anand
|108
|Khambhat
|109
|Borsad
|110
|Anklav
|111
|Umreth
|112
|Anand
|113
|Petlad
|114
|Sojitra
|9
|Kheda
|115
|Matar
|116
|Nadiad
|117
|Mehmedabad
|118
|Mahudha
|119
|Thasra
|120
|Kapadvanj
|10
|Mahisagar
|121
|Balasinor
|122
|Lunawada
|123
|Santrampur (ST)
|11
|Panchmahal
|124
|Shehra
|125
|Morva Hadaf (ST)
|126
|Godhra
|127
|Kalol
|128
|Halol
|12
|Dahod
|129
|Fatepura (ST)
|130
|Jhalod (ST)
|131
|Limkheda (ST)
|132
|Dahod (ST)
|133
|Garbada (ST)
|134
|Devgadhbaria
|13
|Vadodara
|135
|Savli
|136
|Vaghodia
|140
|Dabhoi
|141
|Vadodara City (SC)
|142
|Sayajigunj
|143
|Akota
|144
|Raopura
|145
|Manjalpur
|146
|Padra
|147
|Karjan
|14
|Chhota Udepur
|137
|Chhota Udaipur (ST)
|138
|Jetpur (ST)
|139
|Sankheda (ST)
The Congress is eyeing the support of SC and backward leaders to return to power, the BJP is banking on the development plank and the popularity of Modi to once again retain the state.