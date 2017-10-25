Gujarat assembly election 2017 dates, schedule: Full list of constituencies and when they will go to polls

Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti, flanked by Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and O P Rawat(L), announcing the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections, at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat election 2017: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the date and schedule of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. The top poll panel said that the elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes battle between Gujarat’s ruling BJP and the Congress. The counting will be done on December 18, the same day as Himachal Pradesh, where elections are to be held on November 9, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti told reporters today.

The EC has announced the schedule of Gujarat elections almost two weeks after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay has led the opposition raise questions on deviations from the norm. The had alleged that Gujarat poll dates were not declared to help the Centre announce sops for the state.

There are total 4.33 Crore electors in the state who will exercise their franchise during the two phases of the poll. Out of the 182 seats, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. According to the number of polling boots in the state has been increased from 44579 in 2012 to 50128 in 2017.

BJP has ruled Gujarat since 1998, Congress is seeking to make a comeback.

Following are the full schedule of Gujarat Assembly elections, list of constituencies and when they will go to poll:

Poll Events Phase-1

(89 Assembly Constituencies)

Phase-2

( 93 Assembly Constituencies)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 14.11.2017 (TUES) 20.11.2017 (MON) Last Date of Nominations 21.11.2017 (TUES) 27.11.2017 (MON) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 22.11.2017 (WED) 28.11.2017 (TUES) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 24.11.2017 (FRI) 30.11.2017 (THUR) Date of Polling 09.12.2017 (SAT) 14.12.2017 (THUR) Date of Counting 18.12.2017 (MON) 18.12.2017 (MON) Date before which election shall be completed 20.12.2017 (WED) 20.12.2017 (WED)

Phase – I (89 Assembly Constituencies) Sr.

No. Name of District No. & Name of

Assembly Constituency

1 Kachchh 1 Abdasa 2 Mandvi 3 Bhuj 4 Anjar 5 Gandhidham (SC) 6 Rapar 2 Surendranagar 60 Dasada (SC) 61 Limbdi 62 Wadhwan 63 Chotila 64 Dhrangadhra 3 Morbi 65 Morbi 66 Tankara 67 Wankaner 4 Rajkot 68 Rajkot East 69 Rajkot West 70 Rajkot South 71 Rajkot Rural (SC) 72 Jasdan 73 Gondal 74 Jetpur 75 Dhoraji 5 Jamnagar 76 Kalavad (SC) 77 Jamnagar Rural 78 Jamnagar North 79 Jamnagar South 80 Jamjodhpur 6 Devbhumi Dwarka 81 Khambhalia 82 Dwarka 7 Porbandar 83 Porbandar 84 Kutiyana 8 Junagadh 85 Manavadar 86 Junagadh 87 Visavadar 88 Keshod 89 Mangrol 9 Gir Somnath 90 Somnath 91 Talala 92 Kodinar (SC) 93 Una 10 Amreli 94 Dhari 95 Amreli 96 Lathi 97 Savarkundla 98 Rajula 11 Bhavnagar 99 Mahuva 100 Talaja 101 Gariadhar 102 Palitana 103 Bhavnagar Rural 104 Bhavnagar East 105 Bhavnagar West 12 Botad 106 Gadhada (SC) 107 Botad 13 Narmada 148 Nandod (ST) 149 Dediapada (ST) 14 Bharuch 150 Jambusar 151 Vagra 152 Jhagadia (ST) 153 Bharuch 154 Ankleshwar 15 Surat 155 Olpad 156 Mangrol (ST) 157 Mandvi (ST) 158 Kamrej 159 Surat East 160 Surat North 161 Varachha Road 162 Karanj 163 Limbayat 164 Udhna 165 Majura 166 Katargam 167 Surat West 168 Choryasi 169 Bardoli (SC) 170 Mahuva (ST) 16 Tapi 171 Vyara (ST) 172 Nizar (ST) 17 Dangs 173 Dangs (ST) 18 Navsari 174 Jalalpore 175 Navsari 176 Gandevi (ST) 177 Bansda (ST) 19 Valsad 178 Dharampur (ST) 179 Valsad 180 Pardi 181 Kaprada (ST) 182 Umbergaon (ST)

Phase – II (93 Assembly Constituency) Sr.

No. Name of District No. & Name of

Assembly Constituency

Ahmedabad 39 Viramgam 40 Sanand 41 Ghatlodia 42 Vejalpur 43 Vatva 44 Ellisbridge 45 Naranpura 46 Nikol 47 Naroda 48 Thakkarbapa Nagar 49 Bapunagar 50 Amraiwadi 51 Dariapur 52 Jamalpur – Khadia 53 Maninagar 54 Danilimda (SC) 55 Sabarmati 56 Asarwa (SC) 57 Daskroi 58 Dholka 59 Dhandhuka

Banaskantha 7 Vav 8 Tharad 9 Dhanera 10 Danta (ST) 11 Vadgam (SC) 12 Palanpur 13 Deesa 14 Deodar 15 Kankrej

3 Patan 16 Radhanpur 17 Chanasma 18 Patan 19 Sidhpur 4 Mahesana 20 Kheralu 21 Unjha 22 Visnagar 23 Becharaji 24 Kadi (SC) 25 Mahesana 26 Vijapur 5 Sabarkantha 27 Himatnagar 28 Idar (SC) 29 Khedbrahma (ST) 33 Prantij 6 Arvalli 30 Bhiloda (ST) 31 Modasa 32 Bayad 7 Gandhinagar 34 Dahegam 35 Gandhinagar South 36 Gandhinagar North 37 Mansa 38 Kalol 8 Anand 108 Khambhat 109 Borsad 110 Anklav 111 Umreth 112 Anand 113 Petlad 114 Sojitra 9 Kheda 115 Matar 116 Nadiad 117 Mehmedabad 118 Mahudha 119 Thasra 120 Kapadvanj 10 Mahisagar 121 Balasinor 122 Lunawada 123 Santrampur (ST) 11 Panchmahal 124 Shehra 125 Morva Hadaf (ST) 126 Godhra 127 Kalol 128 Halol 12 Dahod 129 Fatepura (ST) 130 Jhalod (ST) 131 Limkheda (ST) 132 Dahod (ST) 133 Garbada (ST) 134 Devgadhbaria 13 Vadodara 135 Savli 136 Vaghodia 140 Dabhoi 141 Vadodara City (SC) 142 Sayajigunj 143 Akota 144 Raopura 145 Manjalpur 146 Padra 147 Karjan 14 Chhota Udepur 137 Chhota Udaipur (ST) 138 Jetpur (ST) 139 Sankheda (ST)

The Congress is eyeing the support of SC and backward leaders to return to power, the BJP is banking on the development plank and the popularity of Modi to once again retain the state.