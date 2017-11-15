Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Congress takes on BJP, begins poll campaign from Amit Shah bastion

The Congress campaign was launched by State Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and the party’s Gujarat affairs-in-charge Ashok Gehlot. (IE)

The Gujarat Congress have kicked off their door-to-door election campaign from Tuesday and have chosen Naranpura of Ahmedabad to begin. Naranpura is the same constituency where BJP president Amit Shah had launched the Gujarat unit’s door-to-door campaign a week ago. The constituency has been special not only for the BJP but Shah as well since he had a feat in 2012 before joining the Rajya Sabha. It was in Naranpura that Shah had begun his career as a booth-level party worker under the guidance of Narendra Modi, Indian Express reported. The Congress campaign was launched by State Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and the party’s Gujarat affairs-in-charge Ashok Gehlot.

As Gehlot and Solanki split into two teams and went from door to door, not many people were seen coming outdoors and greeting the campaigners. Contrary to this scenario, Shah had received a warm reception during BJP’s campaign. When asked about the varying difference in response of people a party worker said, “It is enough that our campaign has been launched from here and the party president has come. All of us know it is a BJP bastion.” Amit Shah had pitched about BJP’s developmental work in the last two years, mainly under the guidance Narendra Modi. He distributed a letter by Prime Minister Modi, asking all voters of Gujarat to vote for the BJP by giving precedence to development over dynastic politics, communalism, casteism etc. He also distributed a pamphlet with figures of various development parameters before and after 1995, highlighting differences between Congress and BJP regimes.Solanki, on the other hand, distributed a pamphlet containing promises to the people if the Congress comes to power.

Solanki and Gehlot warmed up with a visit to Kankariya Hanuman temple near Bhyangdev locality before starting to meet voters one-on-one. The two leaders were joined by 50-100 party workers at Sola Housing. Solanki also visited a temple of Lord Shankar, Panchdev Mahadev Mandir.