Gujarat Assembly election 2017: BJP delays release of candidate list, here is why

Many candidates hopeful for the BJP ticket in Gujarat were anxious after party central election committee met to discuss on the final names, yet the list was not released. On Wednesday, party leaders in the state had done extensive groundwork on the list of probables but failed to come out with the final names, Indian Express reported. Union Minister J P Nadda after the meeting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi told, ” Discussion for most of the seats for the Gujarat election have been done, list will be declared at the right time.”

The meeting in which the names were discussed lasted for more than three hours and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani. Since no names were put up soon after the meet, MLA’s appeared to be most apprehensive about being handed over a ticket again. Congress, BJP’s main opponent in Gujarat too have not released names of the candidates the party is planning to handover tickets to. Members of the state panel met on November 10 -11 and proposed names, reportedly three each, for 182 constituencies. The list of candidates would be announced at an “appropriate time”, Union minister J P Nadda told reporters after the meet.

BJP sources said with the Congress focusing on caste consolidation in Gujarat, the leadership could take time to ensure caste balancing in ticket distribution. According to sources, BJP wants to see Congress list of candidates and distribution of seats before coming out with its own names. Party leaders said many legislators are nervous about their prospects of getting tickets again. In 2007, Modi had denied tickets to 47 sitting MLAs and 30 in 2012. A party leader said some sitting MLAs may not be repeated this election to beat any anti-incumbency factor that may exist.

On Wednesday, BJP announced the names of candidates for all the six seats for the Karnataka legislative council election. Ayanur Manjunath has been named candidates for South-West Graduates Constituency, Ganesh Karnik for South-West Teachers Constituency, B Niranjan Murthy for South Teachers Constituency, K B Shrinivas for North-East Graduates Constituency, Haalanur S Lepakshi for South-East Teachers Constituency and A Deve Gowda for Bangalore Graduates Constituency. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18, along with those of Himachal Pradesh, where elections were held on November 9.