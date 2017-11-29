Grand Stupid Thought: PM Narendra Modi’s classic rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s Gabbar Singh Tax jibe on GST

Modi, while addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Morbi, said that those who have looted all their lives to remember only dacoits.

Gujarat election 2017: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a classic rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s much talked about Gabbar Singh Tax Jibe on GST. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Morbi, said those who have looted India all their lives can remember only dacoits. “Under their grand stupid thoughts they want basic necessities of the poor to be taxed at 18%. At the same time they want cigarettes and alcohol to be cheaper. What logic is this,” PM Modi said. Modi’s further attacked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh for being “anti-Narmada” and “anti-development of Gujarat”. “We have served this region. I fought for the Narmada against the Government of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, which was anti-Narmada. All this was done for our farmers, the people of Gujarat,” Modi said. “They have looted lots from the people already. I am here to give every penny back to the poor, which they looted all these years,” Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Gandhinagar, Rahul Gandhi slammed Central government for a ‘faulty tax regime that is destroying small businessmen and industries in the country.’ “The government ignored all our suggestions on GST and introduced it with celebrations at midnight. In their GST, there is the highest 28% tax and three return forms that make the GST Gabbar Singh Tax,” Gandhi had said.

Modi said BJP is focusing on issues for the wellbeing of people. Even when the party was not in power, it was working for the people of Morbi, Modi said. Modi added that while Congress distributed free hand pumps, BJP brought SAUNI Yojana to the region. “For Congress, ‘development’ was giving hand pumps. For BJP, it is SAUNI Yojana and large pipelines that carry Narmada waters. We also focussed on check dams,” Modi said. “The main issue in Kutch and Saurashtra when we came to power was the water shortage. Lack of adequate water was affecting society. The BJP government changed this and got waters of the Narmada to these regions,” PM Modi said.

Here are some other points PM Modi made in Morbi:

– In Gujarat we initiated a mass movement to conserve every drop of water. This is because we understand the adverse impact of lack of water. Development for us is not about winning polls, it is about serving every citizen

– Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this:

– We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers: PM @narendramodi in Morbi

– Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, there is an effort to help farmers in value addition and earn more.

– They have only talked about Narmada but there are several other issues that will illustrate how anti-Gujarat the UPA government was.

– When you vote, vote for development only. The people of Gujarat have one of their own sitting in Delhi, who is always working for the wellbeing of Gujarat.