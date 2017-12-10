From Rahul Gandhi, question No. 12 to PM Modi; ‘Gujarat Maange Jawaab’ says Congress VP, targets GST rollout this time

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked questions about disruption in the Gujarat’s businesses. (Image Source: PTI)

In his 12th question in the ‘Gujarat Maange Jawaab’ series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked about disruption in the Gujarat’s businesses, and asked whether PM Modi will take responsibility for the slowdown in the economy. On Sunday morning, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that the small and medium-sized corporations are facing many troubles. “In his own poetic style, the Congress VP continued on micro-blogging site that it is the big corporations that are happy and overjoyed. Rahul Gandhi, again, blamed the two economic reform: Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Demonetisation for such a condition of the small and medium-sized corporations. He blamed that these two changes in the economy of India have hit the country in a negative way. He blamed that it was these two reforms that hurt many businesses in the state of Gujarat.

He pointed out the areas where businesses are affected. In his tweet, he mentioned the areas of Surat, Rajkot, Alang in Bhavnagar and a small town in Kutch, Anjar.

He concluded his tweet by saying that if the central government will be willing to take responsibility for the damage caused to businesses in Gujarat.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi asked why ‘vikas’ or development is missing from PM Modi’s speeches. “Kya bhashan hi shasan hai (Are speeches governances?), ” he asked. Interestingly, this tweet came on the day when Gujarat is going through the first phase of polls.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब छोटे-मँझले कारोबारी त्रस्त

बड़े उद्योगपति हैं मस्त

GST और नोटबंदी की दोहरी मार

सूरत-राजकोट-अलंग-अंजार

नष्ट किए गुजरात के व्यापार क्या जवाबदारी लेगी आपकी सरकार? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 10, 2017

On Saturday, in the first phase of polling for 89 Assembly seats in Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’s soon-to-be chief Rahul Gandhi are locked in a bitter, over 68 per cent turnout was recorded in the state.

Responding to a series of questions on reports of EVM tampering, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Jain said a complaint filed by a Congress candidate in Porbandar regarding his cell phone connecting to an EVM through ‘Bluetooth’ was found to be incorrect. The complaint was lodged by senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia.

On Sunday, visual of Rahul Gandhi visiting Shree Ranchhodji Temple in Kheda’s Dakor in the state of Gujarat were seen. He offered prayers at the temple.

The second phase of polling in 93 seats will be held on December 14 while the counting of votes is scheduled on December 18.