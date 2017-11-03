From Bullet train to GST to Demonetisation, here’s all that Rahul Gandhi thinks is wrong with Modi government

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Gujarat. (PTI)

Gujarat election 2017: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is not happy about anything done by Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the last three years. As the battle for Gujarat assembly election 2017 gets intense, Rahul’s attacks on Modi government are getting sharper, louder and sometimes wittingly surprising.

Among all the things PM Modi has claimed to have done is ‘Vikas’ i.e. Development. But the Congress vice-president is unconvinced. He thinks, ‘Vikas has gone crazy’, specially in Gujarat and his party is duly running a campaign with this tagline in the state, which is arguably the most developed state in the country on many indicators of ‘Vikas’.

Rahul Gandhi is also against Modi’s pet Bullet train project. He believes it is the symbol of Japan, not India. Talking to industrialists at Vapi in Gujarat on Thursday, Rahul expressed his views on the Bullet trains. “I am saying that bullet train cannot be the strength of India, because it is made in Japan. It is not made in India. If we bring the bullet train here, then it will not be India’s strength; it will be the strength of Japan,” he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Of all the decisions taken by Modi, the most hated ones by the Congress vice-president are demonetisation and GST.

Rahul is not happy with Modi’s decision to roll out Goods and Services Tax on July 1 this year. He calls it a ‘hasty’ move that “destroyed” the economy, hit the small traders like a “torpedo.” Rahul claims GST is just as good as a “Gabbar Singh Tax”. For the record, Gabbar Singh is the ‘daku’ from Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ who used to loot poor villagers at will. One wonders, what makes Rahul draw a parallel between GST and Gabbar Singh.

Rahul was not happy with demonetisation decision, which apparently settled Modi’s name as a bold leader who can take strong, unpleasant decisions. None of the Congress leaders liked note-ban announced on November 8. In the days following demonetisaion last year, Rahul himself was seen standing in a bank queue for cash in Delhi. Such has been his and Congress’ dislike for noteban, that the party has decided to observe the November 8 this year as ‘Black Day’.

Before the demonetisaion, Rahul Gandhi was critical of the Surgical Strikes carried out by the Indian forces on terror launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in September last year. Initially, Rahul Gandhi appeared happy with the bold move of Modi government but as the day progressed, and possibly after the political impact of Surgical Strikes dawn on him, Rahul, like many other opposition leaders questioned the veracity of the operation. He even went ahead and accused Modi of doing “Khoon Ki Dalali”.

In 2015, Rahul Gandhi had surprised even his supporters by coming with “Suit Boot Ki Sarkar” jibe against Modi. The Congress vice-president has been critical of Modi’s dresses and even accused him of working only for the corporates.

Though Modi claims he has put the economy on right track, Rahul thinks otherwise and accuses him of not just destroying the economy but also killing jobs.

In the last three years, Rahul Gandhi has not appreciated any decision of the Modi government. For him, hence, all is wrong with the Centre.