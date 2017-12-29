Farmer anguish led to voting against BJP, says Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh

Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh on Thursday while speaking at the inauguration of 12th regional office of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) in Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said that farmer distress and lack of employment of youth were were two factors that were the highlight of the assembly election held earlier this month. (AP)

Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh on Thursday while speaking at the inauguration of 12th regional office of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) in Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said that farmer distress and lack of employment of youth were were two factors that were the highlight of the assembly election held earlier this month. J N Singh further asserted that these people expressed their grief and voted against the ruling party. Singh during his speech remarked that farmer distress was the call, particularly in Saurashtra, but also all over Gujarat. Singh said that a mutual feeling among the traders of not receiving remuneration and lack of employment acted as a reason for the farmers’ anger in voting against the ruling party. Singh added that the AEPC is an initiative that will provide boost to the garment sector and is assured to take care of the employment in a big way. Stressing on the need of unemployment being taken care of, Singh expressed his wish of looking at the Gujarat apparel sector grow.

The assembly elections were held in two phases, on December 9 and December 14 that saw BJP cruising to victory with 100 seats. But, Congress also put up a fight and at a point seemed to capture more seats than the incumbent government. Congress won 77 seats. BJP suffered major loss in there bastion, Saurashtra. Jaitley admitted that BJP suffered a big setback in Saurashtra, known as a BJP stronghold. It has 56 assembly seats out of which BJP could capture only 23 compared to 36 in the previous election.

Congress, on the other hand, gained 15 seats in Saurashtra delivering a blow to the winning party. While speaking to media, Jaitley informed that MLAs will be taking decisions on the new leader in Gujarat and also praised the current Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for his work and dedication leading to the party’s win in the assembly polls. Arun Jaitley also said that BJP has acquired 49 per cent votes, more than was predicted in exit polls. He said BJP’s victory is a sign that development for the people has won the party both elections.