Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and December 14. (ANI)

The Congress party has released its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. The state will go to polls on December 9 and December 14 with results to be declared on December 18. There are 182 Assembly seats in the state.

In its manifesto, the party promised to waive off farmer loans and provide 16 hours of electricity for irrigation. The party has also promised to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 a litre by slashing state taxes.

Story under development