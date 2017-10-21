Congress invites Hardik Patel to contest Gujarat Assembly elections; Patidar leader says upcoming polls are not just about BJP, Congress

(Source: ANI)

The battle of Gujarat is intensifying with approaching polls and Congress is looking to exploit every opportunity that can bring the state in its kitty. In the latest development, Bharat Solanki, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president on Saturday said, “If Hardik Patel wants to contest the election, then Congress invites him to do so,” as per ANI.

Hardik Patel, who led an agitation for the inclusion of the Patidar caste in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, on the other hand, showed his dis-interest in contesting the elections. He said, “Constitutionally speaking, I can’t contest the election and I don’t need to, in the first place.” He further said the upcoming state poll is not just about BJP and Congress, but about the six crores people of Gujarat.

Although I believe we must unite against BJP, this isn’t a BJP-Congress election but of 6 crore people of #Gujarat: Hardik Patel pic.twitter.com/TWmDXjjbHC — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2017

Patidar leader Hardik Patel had recently asserted that he was determined to work for the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. “I am not working for the victory of the opposition Congress, but am committed to the legitimate rights of my community,” Patel said at a conclave of India TV in Ahmedabad.