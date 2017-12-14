LIVE: EC has become BJP puppet, says Congress as Gujarat votes, day after Rahul Gandhi violates MCC

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during his road show in Kheda district. PTI FILE Photo.

LIVE Congress attacks EC, Gujarat election 2017: A day after Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi was served a show-cause notice by the Election Commission for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, the Congress attacked the poll panel itself. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Election Commission has become a “puppet” of the ruling BJP party in the state as well as the centre. ”

“EC has given up on all of its Constitutional responsibility and became a BJP puppet,” Surjewala said in an unprecedented attack on the poll panel. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said, “Modi’s actions show he wants to break all democratic values to remain in power in the state. Surjewala also attacked the PM Modi on his allegation that the rising NPA was the biggest scam done by Congress-led UPA government.

On Wednesday, Modi had said at FICCI AGM, “Friends, FICCI calls itself – industry’s voice for policy change. You take industry’s voice to the government. Your surveys keep coming, seminars keep going. I do not know whether FICCI has done any survey on the way the previous government policies have plagued the banking sector? Nowadays, there is chaos going on about the non-performing asset, it is the biggest liability given to this government by economists who served the previous government.

“I am also interested in knowing the role of institutions like FICCI when some of the people sitting in government were pressurizing banks to lend loans to some industrialists. The people in the previous government, banks, industry, the market-related institutions knew that this was going wrong. This was the biggest scam of the UPA Government. Even bigger than Commonwealth, 2G, coal, bigger scandal than all these. It was a kind of robbery of the public’s earning by the people sitting in the government through industrialists. Is it even once pointed out in a survey, in a study. The people who were watching everything by keeping silent, were they tried to wake them up by an institution?”

– Election Commission has become a puppet of the BJP: Surjewala

– ECI has set different standards to BJP and INC. What is the reason for ECI to behave like a frontal organisation of BJP?: @rssurjewala

-Election Commission, like a hostage, become a mute spectator at the BJP Presidents press conference at Ahmedabad Airport @rssurjewala

-It seems that the Chief Election Commissioner is still working like Modi’s PS and even after sitting on the post of the constitution: Surjewala

-Election Commission has now become the BJP’s Frontal Organization: Surjewala

-In the 42-month period of Modi ji, bank NPA 5 lakhs 5 thousand crores has increased, NPA is scam and who is giving birth to this scam?: Surjewala

-Election Commission of India has done the job of undermining the Constitution of the country: Surjewala, Congress

-It is a great shame that PM Modi has turned all constitutional institutions into his puppets, ECI being one of them: Surjewala, Congress

– Aaj jab humne EC se subah pucha apni compliant ke baare mein toh kaha ki 5 baje ke baad jawab denge.Mukhya Chunav Aayukt jo PS to Modi ji the aaj bhi PS to Modi ji ki terah kaam kar rahe hain.Ye chunav aayog ke liye sharm ki baat hai: RS Surjewala, Congress

– ECI filed an FIR on TV channels based on a complaint by BJP member within 30 minutes. Unfortunately, ECI has denigrated the Constitution of India. This shows how the institution has become a captive puppet of BJP and Narendra Modi: RS Surjewala, Congress

-Gujarat Election2017 will not be decided by Photo-ops, sea planes and road shows. It will be decided on progress and issues related to development: RS Surjewala, Congress

– PM Modi is holding roadshows and ECI doesn’t take any action on him, but has blatantly filed FIRs on TV channels for telecasting Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s interviews. Why these double standards by ECI?: RS Surjewala, Congress

-The way BJP is campaigning in Gujarat Round 2, its clear that their defeat is inevitable. Reality is, the sinking ship of Modi’s campaign is being saved by ECI

– The Congress has lost every election in last three years wherever there is fight between 2 parties: BJP

-Congress wants to save Rahul Gandhi from taking the blame of defeat in Gujarat, that’s why it is demeaning a contitutional institution like Election Comission: BJP

– The ECI has directed Rahul to file a reply in the regard by 5:00 PM of December 18.

– Election Comission has asked Rahul to ‘explain why action should not be taken against him for violating provisions of Model Code of Conduct, failing which Commission will decide matter without any further reference to him.’

– Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain, initiated action against media channels.

– Swain said “We have been directed by the EC to take actions by filing FIR against violation of 126 (1) (b) of Representation of People Act 1951 in the areas going to polls tomorrow and we are working on it”.

– EC termed the telecast of interview as display of election matter in violation of the 48-hour ban in force for Phase-2 polling.

– Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for insulting his predecessor Manmohan Singh while campaigning in the state, instead of talking about people’s concerns in the interview.

– We are seeing a very angry Manmohan Singh ji these days. We just want to ask him whether he was so angry when monumental loot & plunder was taking place under his watch? The nation missed this anger then