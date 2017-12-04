Congrats Aurangzeb! Here’s how Narendra Modi’s blasted Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress president: Top points

PM Modi also question Congress party’s silence over secularism and Muslim vote bank.

Gujarat election 2017: PM Narendra Modi on Monday termed Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the post of Congress chief as 'Auranagzeb Raj'. The prime minister also questioned the grand old party's silence on Muslim vote bank. Modi, citing a comment of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, said: "Mani Shankar Aiyar, who never shies away from showing loyalty to one family, proudly said: Was there any election when Shahzahan took Jahangir's place? Was there any election when Aurangzeb took Shahzahan's place?"

He also question Congress party's silence over secularism and Muslim vote bank.

Here the highlights of Modi’s speech in Dhampur, Gujarat

– I have spent many years of my life in Gujarat’s tribal stretch, worked among tribal communities.

– Congress can’t either tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. They have always defamed Gujarat.

– I congratulate the Congress on their ‘Aurangzeb Raj.’ For us, the wellbeing of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command.

– Why has the Congress stopped saying BJP is anti-Muslim? Earlier, they would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in this election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature.

– Each and every person who has looted the poor, I want to tell them- I am not scared of you, will return everything that belongs to the poor.

– Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people.

– Not only did the Congress ignore the healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas, there was no arrangements for ambulances. We changed both these things- today there are better healthcare services and the 108 ambulance service is active.

