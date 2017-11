Gujarat Elections 2017: BJP 6th list out; Full list of all 182 candidates fielded by PM Modi’s party

Gujarat election 2017: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its 6th and final list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017.

Gujarat election 2017: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its 6th and final list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. The party has announced the names of all 182 candidates. BJP dropped five MLAs including a minister and former chief minister Anandiben Patel in the latest list released today. Former CM Anandiben Patel, a legislator from Ghatlodia seat of Ahmedabad city had earlier announced her decision to not contest elections. While Rohit Patel, a minister, has been dropped from Anand seat. The 6th list includes the name of former minister and spokesperson Jaynarayan Vyas. He will be contesting from Siddhpur. Other important names are Tejashariben Patel, former Congress MLA who joined the BJP, and Kanu Makvana, son of former Congress MLA Karamshi Makvana, who sided with the saffron brigade at the time of Rajya Sabha polls. The sixth list also includes the names of 12 sitting MLAs.

Here’s is the 6th list followed by the previous 5 lists of BJP candidates:

Seat No Seat name Candidate

12 Palanpur – Laljibhai Prajapati

13 Deesa – Shashikantbhai Pandya

16 Radhanpur – Lavingji Thakor

19 Siddhpur – Jainarayanbhai Vyas

22 Visnagar – Rushikeshbhai Patel

23 Becharaji – Rajnibhai Somabhai Patel

32 Bayad Adesinh – Mansinh Chauhan

35 Gandhinagar South – Shambhuji Chelaji Thakor

36 Gandhinagar North – Ashokbhai Patel

38 Kalol – Atulbhai Patel

39 Viramgam – Mrs Dr Tejashriben D. Patel

40 Sanand Kanubhai – Kamshibhai Makvana

41 Ghatlodia – Bhupendrabhai Patel

42 Vejalpur – Kishorbhai Chauhan

44 Ellisbridge – Rakeshbhai Shah

45 Naranpura – Kaushikbhai Patel

49 Bapunagar – Jagrupsinh Rajput

50 Amraivadi – HS Patel

51 Dariapur – Bharatbhai Barot

53 Maninagar – Sureshbai Patel

54 Danilimda (SC) – Jitubhai Vaghela

55 Sabarmati – Arvindbhai Patel

56 Aswara (SC) – Pradipbhai Parmar

109 Borsad – Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki

112 Anand – Yogeshbhai Patel (Bapaji)

113 Petlad – CD Patel

118 Mahudha- Bharatsinh Raysinh Parmar

120 Kapadvanj – Kanubhai Bhulabhai Dabhi

122 Lunavada – Juvansinh Lalsinh Chauhan

131 Limkheda (ST) – Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai Bhabhor

136 Vaghodia – Madhubha i Shrivastav

137 Chhota Udaipur (ST) – Jashubhai Rathva

142 Sayajiganj Jitubhai – Sukhadiya

143 Akota Mrs Simaben – Mohile

3rd BJP candidate list for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017:

The 5th list which included names of 13 candidates

Here is the 1st BJP candidate list for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017:

Sr. No. Assembly Constituency Candidate 1 Rajkot West Shri Vijaybhai Rupani 2 Mahesana Shri Nitinbhai Patel 3 Bhavnagar West Shri Jitubhai Vaghani 4 Anjar Shri Vasanbhai Ahir 5 Vav Shri Shankarbhai Chadhary 6 Tharad Shri Parbatbhai Patel 7 Deodar Shri Keshaji Chauhan 8 Chanasma Shri Dilipji Virji Thakor 9 Kheralu Shri Bharatisinh Dabhi 10 Himatnagar Shri Rajendrabhai Ranjitsinh Chavda 11 Khedbrahma (ST) Smt. Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara 12 Bhiloda (ST) Shri P.C.Branda 13 Modasa Shri Bhikhusinh Chatursinh Parmar 14 Daskroi Shri Babubhai J.Patel 15 Dholka Shri Bhupendrasinh Chudasma 16 Limdi Shri Kiritsinh Rana 17 Wadhwan Shri Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) 18 Jasdan Shri Bharatbhai Boghra 19 Jetpur Shri Jayeshbhai Radadiya 20 Jamnagar Rural Shri Raghvjibhai Patel 21 Jamnagar North Shri Dharmendrasinh Merubha Jadeja (Hakubha) 22 Jamjodhpur Shri Chimanbhai Sapariya 23 Khambhalia Shri Kalubhai chavda 24 Dwarka Shri Pabubha Virmbha Manek 25 Mangrol Shri Bhagvanjibhai Kargatiya 26 Junagadh Shri Mahendrabhai Mashru 27 Somnath Shri Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad 28 Talala Shri Govindbhai Parmar 29 Dhari Shri Dilipbhai Sanghani 30 Amreli Shri Bavkubhai Udhad 31 Rajula Shri Hirabhai Solanki 32 Mahuva Shri Raghvjibhai Makvana ( R.C) 33 Bhavnagar Rural Shri Parshotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki 34 Bhavnagar East Shri Vibharvriben Dave 35 Gadhada (SC) Shri Atmarambhai Parma 36 Umreth Shri Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar 37 Sojitra Shri Vipulbhai Vinubhai Patel 38 117 Mehemdabad Shri Arjunsing Chauhan 39 119 Thasra Shri Ramsinh Parmar 40 121 Balasinor Shri Mansinh Chauhan 41 126 Godhra Shri C.K.Raulji 42 124 Shehra Shri Jethabhai Aahir 43 128 Halol Shri Jaydrathsinh parmar 44 134 Devgadhbaria Shri Bachubhai Khabad 45 135 Savli Shri Ketanbhai Inamdar 46 138 Jetpur (ST) Shri Jayantibhai Rathva 47 141 Vadodara City (SC) Smt. Manishaben Vakil 48 144 Raopura Shri Rajendrabhai Trivedi 49 145 Manjalpur Shri Yogeshbhai Patel 50 146 Padra Shri Dineshbhai Patel (Mama) 51 147 Karjan Shri Satisbhai Balubhai Patel 53 149 Dediapada (ST) Shri Motibhai P.Vasava 54 151 Vagra Shri Arunsinh Rana 55 152 Jhaghadiya (ST) Shri Ravjibhai Vasava 56 154 Ankleshwar Shri Ishavarsinh Patel 57 155 Olpad Shri Mukesh Patel 58 156 Mangrol (ST) Shri Ganpatbhai Vestabhai Vasava 59 161 Varachha Road Shri Kumarbhai Shivabhai Kanani 60 163 Limbayat Smt. Sangitaben Rajendrabhai Patil 61 165 Majura Shri Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghvi 62 167 Surat West Shri Purneshbhai Ishwarlal Modi 63 169 Bardoli (SC) Shri Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar 64 172 Nizar (ST) Shri Kantibhai Reshmabhai Gamit 65 173 Dangs (ST) Shri Vijaybhai Patel 66 174 Jalalpore Shri Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel 67 177 Vansadaa (ST) Shri Ganapatbhai Ulukbhai Mahla 68 179 Valsad Shri Bharatbhai Patel 69 180 Pardi Shri Kanubhai desai 70 182 Umbergao n (ST) Shri Ramanbhai Nanubhai Paatakar

Both Congress and BJP have carried out extensive campaigns for the elections. For BJP, the elections are touted to be as a battle of prestige, while a win Congress will be a revival before election General Elections 2019.

