Chirag Patel joins BJP, blames Hardik Patel sex CD row for exit; says can’t stay silent

Former Hardik Patel aide and founding PAAS member Chirag Patel with Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel. (ANI)

In a major setback to Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, his former aide and founding PAAS member Chirag Patel on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After joining the party, the leader launched an attack against the Patidar leader and slammed him over his alleged involvement in the sex clips that were released recently. He said, “After the sex CDs of Hardik have emerged, it is not possible for me to remain silent. This entire episode is a blot on the community.” Currently around 3 videos purportedly of Hardik are reported to be in circulation. Chirag further accused Hardik of fulfilling his personal ambitions in the garb of leading the agitation for reservation for Patidar community.

He was quoted as saying, “The agitation, which was started with the goal of getting a reservation for the Patel community, has now become a tool to satisfy the personal ambitions of one person. It has become a tool to acquire wealth and power. I strongly believe that the agitation is going in a wrong direction.” Patel had joined the party in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Chirag further questioned his stand on the Congress party, as Hardik had hinted at supporting the party in the Assembly polls, to be held in the state of Gujarat next month. He said, “Congress has diverted the agitation in their favour by using Hardik, who only wants to satisfy his personal ambitions. Hardik is now exposed before the people of Gujarat.”

Back in August 2016, PAAS had suspended Chirag and another key leader, Ketan Patel, after the duo alleged that Hardik used the agitation as a tool to satisfy his personal ambitions and became a “crorepati” within one year of the movement. The two were put behind bars for almost eight months with Hardik, as they are co-accused in the sedition case filed by the Ahmedabad Police following large-scale violence in Gujarat after their mega rally here on August 25, 2015. However, after they were sidelined by Hardik in August last year, the duo accused Hardik of making money in the garb of leading the agitation. Through an open letter, the duo had also raised their objection about the “dictatorial” approach of Hardik. The two were later suspended by PASS saying that they had leveled baseless allegations against Hardik.