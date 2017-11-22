Can you believe this? BJP is using real magicians to spread ‘Vikas Ka Jadoo’ in Gujarat

BJP national president Amit Shah during the nomination filing procession of State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani in Bhavnagar on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat elections 2017: BJP is known for using latest technologies in its poll campaigns. However, in Gujarat, the party has turned to traditional methods, including magic to spread its campaign – ‘Vikas Ka Jadoo’. The party has resorted to magic after campaigning through street plays and folk dance. A report says that BJP has roped in 36 teams of magicians from Maharashtra, who will visit hinterlands of the state to promote the ruling government’s development works in the state in the last 22 years.

Two-phase polls in the state will take place on December 9 and 14. Campaign ‘Vikas Ka Jadoo’ started from Wednesday. It will cover 144 rural constituencies, 72 in each phase, with magic shows lasting between 25-30 minutes. At the BJP media centre in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, a magician, Syed Irfan, from a village in district Amravati of Maharashtra, turned a white handkerchief to BJP banner with the deft movement of his hands. Irfan said that he wanted to do a magic-based campaign as he had heard that PM Modi is a “jadugar (magician)”.

Recently, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had likened PM Modi to a magician after watching the performance of a magician in Patan. Rahul had said Modi did the same magic in the last 22 years in the state and made the “money disappear.” BJP has, however, declined there is a connection between Rahul Gandhi’s comment and the party decision to use magicians for the election campaign.

The Indian Express today reported BJP publicity cell member Daxes Shah as saying, that the campaign will make rural voters understand development works done by the party in their own language and also highlight how the Congress had failed to implement them in Gujarat. BJP has been ruling in the state for the last 22 years. The Congress-led by Rahul Gandhi is trying to return to power. For this, the Congress is banking on new caste equations combining Dalits, Patidars and OBCs in the state. Congress has joined hands with Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) chief Hardik Patel to secure votes of his influential community. Patidars constitute around 15 per cent of the total electorate in the state and they can affect results in over 60 out of 182 constituencies in the state.