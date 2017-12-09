BJP manifesto in Gujarat promises to end casteism, double farmer income and strictly enforce cow slaughter law

In its manifesto, BJP promised to build a “grand memorial” on the life of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel in Karamsad.

The ruling BJP on Friday announced party’s manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls, day before the state went to to the polls in the first phase on Saturday. In its manifesto, the party promised to “eliminate jaativaad (casteism), sampradayvaad (communalism) and vanshvaad (dynastic politics)” from Gujarat, as also more allocations for programmes and agencies for the betterment of different castes and communities. The party, while promising to build a “grand memorial” on the life of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel in Karamsad, also stated in its manifesto that it would double the income of farmers by providing interest-free loans, value-addition of agricultural products and mechanisation of agriculture, among other steps. In its manifesto, the BJP also said it will strictly enforce the cow slaughter law in the state and will take steps to preserve the Gir and Kankrej bovine species.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad, who formally released the manifesto, said the document presents a vision of “new Gujarat”, which is aligned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “new India”. When asked why the manifesto was released just a day before the state went to polls, Jaitley said, “I was here today.” The BJP manifesto also promised that Gujarat’seconomy would continue to grow at 10 percent every year if the party is reelected to power. Promising to end divides on the basis of caste, community and dynasty, the party also promised to double the provision for Thakor and Koli Development Corporation, provide aid to Dalit industrialists, setting up of a world-class Adivasi University and “Adivasi Kalyan Boards” in all districts of Gujarat.

“Social polarisation will harm Gujarat politically, and if Congress continues to walk the same path it will harm Gujarat more, as they did in the 1980s,” Jaitley said while indicating the Kshatriya-Harijan-Adivasi-Muslim (KHAM) social composition coalesced by the Congress under then CM Madhansinh Solanki to win multiple polls.