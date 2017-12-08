LIVE: BJP releases Gujarat election manifesto; Here’s what the party’s vision document promises

The manifesto was released by Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto or Sankalpa Patra for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. The manifesto was released by Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. After releasing the manifesto, Jaitley said vision document doesn’t carry photos of local leaders in accordance with the Election Commission’s code of conduct. A revised version with photos will be released again tomorrow. Economy of Gujarat is fastest growing among all states. Gujarat’ average growth for the last five years is around 10%, he said. Taking a dig at opposition, Jaitley said, “Those mocking Gujarat development model need to understand it seriously.” The finance minister added that manifesto has vision for taking Gujarat development story forward, and keeping the entire state united.

Jaitley attacked the manifesto of the Congress, saying the latter has promised things that are impossible financially. “Congress vision is based on Constitutional instability and financial improbability. The Congress manifesto has added just 1.21lakh crore to the revenue of the state, while the revenue of Gujarat is just around Rs 90,000 crore.”

He also attacked Congress’ manifesto and said that promises made by the party are financially impossible. “Congress vision is based on Constitutional instability and financial improbability. The Congress manifesto has added just 1.21lakh crore to the revenue of the state, while the revenue of Gujarat is just around Rs 90,000 crore.”

In 2008 also, Congress had promised they would waive farmers’ loan. But the party had given only 1136 crore to Gujarat as per documents of Nabard, says Jaitley.

“In one sentence, aim of our vision document is to continue the rate of growth at which the state is growing. In the entire vision document, we have put all subjects in accordance with this vision,” added Jaitley.

Here’s what the manifesto promises:

THIS SECTION WILL BE UPDATED SOON