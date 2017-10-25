Battle for Gujarat: AAP says Congress is B-team of BJP, working to make saffron party win

A few days ago, Ajay Maken, Delhi state Congress president, had shared a “pattern” on his blog to prove AAP is working to make BJP win polls. (PTI)

Days after Congress leader Ajay Maken tried to “prove” that Aam Aadmi Party’s main motive is to make the BJP win elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has said Congress is hands in gloves with the BJP. A few days ago, Ajay Maken, Delhi state Congress president, had shared a “pattern” on his blog to prove AAP is working to make BJP win polls. “Did you notice a pattern in Kejriwal selecting the States from where AAP fields its candidates for the State Assembly elections?,” Maken asked readers of his blog.

Maken had question AAP’s intentions after the latter decided to field only 50 candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and not to contest the Himachal Pradesh polls. Maken made a list of nine points in bid to prove there is a “pattern” in Kejriwal’s decisions that helps BJP win. He said that “like Owaisi’s MIM, AAP is contesting only to help the BJP”, adding, that post 2013 Delhi elections, they have only selected the States to contest the elections where BJP is in power.

He added that this year alone, the Aam Aadmi Party decided to contest from Punjab and Goa. Both the states had either BJP or it’s supported Government.

However, on Wednesday, the Ahmedabad Mirror reported AAP as saying that Congress is the B-team of BJP. not the Kejriwal’s party. The AAP slammed Congress, saying its silence on crucial matters forced Gujarat to bear the brunt of BJP government’s policies.