Arun Jaitley accuses Congress of using terror groups to defeat one man

Union Minister of Finance, who is also the in-charge of Gujarat election campaign for BJP has lashed out at Congress saying that the party has been using ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba and other organisations’ to defeat ‘one man’ in the state in successive elections, reports The Indian Express. Jaitley further said that if Congress’ history is any familiar then it would be known that the party utilised CBI, government machinery, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terror groups to fight against ‘one man’ in three state elections. Even though Jaitley didn’t name anyone, he was clearly referring to PM Narendra Modi. Launching a diatribe against the opposition, FM Jaitley said that Gujarat elections have gotten stranger as a party was never seen before ridiculing another party for development. He said “Nowhere in the world has a party been seen ridiculing development, laughing at it.”

Continuing the slamming of the opposition trying to favour the patidars in the state, the FM accused Congress of creating division in the state on the basis of caste and warned that the repercussions wouldn’t be favourable for the country and would prove suicidal. FM Jaitley said that the Prime Minister and his supporters in the state are trying to bring about an all-inclusive development and that their win in Gujarat elections is assured.

According to The Indian Express, on being asked how BJP set down the criteria to select candidates before an election, Arun Jaitley clarified that like any other party BJP also focusses on the ‘winnability criteria’ and eventually chooses the candidate accordingly.

Discussing on Goods and Services Tax (GST), the FM said that the opposition is yet to grasp the utility and the importance of the act though several leaders are a part of its decision-making group. However, when asked by The Indian Express on the recent inclusion of Mukul Roy from Trinamool Congress (TMC) into BJP who is also under the scanner for corruption, the finance minister opted to remain silent.