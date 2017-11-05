Amit Shah vs Rahul Gandhi face-off: BJP chief counters RaGa remarks on farmers with stat attack

A day after Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government over the plight of farmers in Gujarat, BJP President Amit Shah came out all guns blazing against the Congress VP.(PTI)

Not much time for the Assembly Elections in Gujarat left and the war of words between the BJP and Congress is heating up the political arena. Virtually no day goes by without either of the two dominant parties not throwing startling accusations at each other. A day after Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government over the plight of farmers in Gujarat, BJP President Amit Shah came out all guns blazing against the Congress VP as he compared the condition of the state during the reign of both the parties.

Rahul, who completed this three-day tour of south Gujarat as part of his poll campaign on Friday, said that the truth of Gujarat was different from the one being portrayed by the BJP. The Congress scion had blamed the Modi government in the state for the plight of farmers in the state. But, on Saturday, Amit Shah hailed Gujarat’s growth in the 22-year long BJP rule, highlighting the development in various sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, education and health, comparing the respective figures of 1995 and 2016-17.

Shah, in Gandhidham, slammed the Congress vice-president over his remarks. “Even the world accepts that between 2001-2014, Gujarat saw a golden period of growth… Today the Congress in Gujarat is raising questions on development, especially Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He is going around the state and talking about farmers based on a chit handed over to him by some NGO. He does not know that the BJP government achieved what the Congress government (during its rule in the state) could not”, Shah was quoted saying by PTI.

Amit Shah also pointed out the growth in foodgrain production in Gujarat under BJP rule. Shah said “In 1995-96, Gujarat’s vegetable production was 20 lakh metric tonne. It was 126 lakh metric tonne last year. The production of fruits was 21 lakh metric tonne, today it is 85 lakh metric tonne, the biggest contribution coming from Kutch.” “Similarly, when the Congress lost power … the cotton production was 24 lakh bales and it is currently at 1.23 crore bales. This is the kind of growth that has happened,” Shah added.

Rahul had also attacked the Modi government and claimed that it had failed to provide 2 crore jobs annually as promised. But, Shah countered the allegation of the Congress scion. “As many as 25 lakh unemployed youths got Rs 16,110 crore assistance (for self-employment) under the MUDRA Scheme, and he (Rahul) says that only 500 people get employment daily in the country…Rahulji, these are the figures only of Gujarat”, Shah was quoted by PTI as saying.