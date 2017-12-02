Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Amit Shah predicts big win for BJP, says party will win 150 seats by 11 am on December 18

Taking a dig at the Congress, Amit Shah further said that the people of Uttar Pradesh did not give any of the 16 municipal corporations to the party. (PTI)

Bolstered by BJP’s big win in Uttar Pradesh civic polls, party president Amit Shah expressed confidence of repeat performance in upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. The elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14 and the results will be declared on December 18. Speaking to a gathering while campaigning in Somanth town on Friday, he claimed that the party will get at least 150 seats by 11 am on the day of counting. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats. While talking to the gathering Amit Shah said that the shine vanished from faces of the Congressmen on Friday as the counting went on and they disappeared from the television shows as well.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Amit Shah further said that the people of Uttar Pradesh did not give any of the 16 municipal corporations to the party, while BJP’s flag is flying high in the state. “On December 18, when counting takes place, BJP will win 150 seats by 11 am…. The results in Uttar Pradesh have shut the mouth of Congress leaders”. Amit Shah also pointed out that the BJP win was in such a manner that even in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency, which includes Amethi Municipality, was won by the party completely.

Hitting out at the Congress vice president, he said that if the later had spent more time in Amethi, such a thing would have never happened. Hailing his party’s big win in civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, he said results have proved that the people supported economic reforms of the government and rejected the politics of casteism, appeasement and dynasty.

Praising the Narendra Modi-led Government, the BJP president said that the 6.3-percent GDP growth suggests India continues to grow at a fast pace under the prime minister. “Since the GDP numbers have come, Congressmen have gone silent.”

Attacking Rahul Gandhi further, Amit Shah also said the Congress vice president won be seen coming won’t come for a darshan at the Somnath temple after elections are over. “Once the elections are over, the (Gandhi) family will not even come for a darshan (at Somnath temple). I will come, though,” Shah said while listing out development activities done by the BJP, including work on Narmada river project.