Amit Shah: BJP to win over 150 seats in Gujarat; Rahul Gandhi is just doing ‘tourism’ in state

BJP chief Amit Shah at an election rally in Gujarat on Tuesday. (Twitter/BJP4India)

Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Weeks before the Gujarat assembly elections, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday once again reiterated that his party will win over 150 out of the 182 seats in the state. At an election rally in Bhavnagar, Shah said, “I have complete faith that the BJP will get unprecedented support in Gujarat and break all records of past wins. BJP will win over 150 seats in the state.” Shah further said that Gujarat election was not just a fight between two parties but a battle between Congress’s “casteism and dynastic rule” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental politics. “The Gujarat election 2017 is not just a fight between two parties or a fight for who will become the chief minister, but it is to decide if ‘jativad’ (casteism) and ‘vanshvad’ (dynastic rule) will win or Narendra Modi’s ‘vikasvad’ (development politics),” Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP chief also took a swipe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying his visits to Gujarat had increased as he thought the state was a “tourist spot”. “Rahul Gandhi thinks that this is a tourist spot. He is coming here quite often. I don’t have any problem with that but he should come here and give an account of what the Sonia-Manmohan (UPA) government, which ruled in Delhi for 10 years, did for Gujarat,” Shah said.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is campaigning for the civic polls in the UP, also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi. Yogi said the Congress’ move to elevate him as party president would make “easier” the BJP’s task to make India “Congress-mukt”. His remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president. “By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India ‘Congress-mukt’,” the UP chief minister said.

On Monday, Congress Working Committee had announced the decision to elevate Rahul Gandhi as the party president. A formal election in this regard will take place in the coming weeks, while the result would be announced on December 19. However, in the absence of any challenger, Rahul may become party president sooner than expected.