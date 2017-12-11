After outing ‘Amul Girl’ poster, campaigners deny any link to Rahul Gandhi

“It has not become a part of the official Congress campaign. I am sure the Congress leaders are going to appreciate it,” said the artists.

“Kyunki aapka vote bohut AMULya hai” is the common tagline for the poster campaign created by a group of artists in Gujarat. The artists have morphed the famous ‘Amul girl’, who is known for her witty one-liners, into a pro-Congress figure as part of a social media campaign for the Gujarat election. ‘Because your vote is invaluable’ and ‘Join hands to bring change’ were the taglines being used by the people who run the campaign. While talking to the media, the artists say that they sketched teh caricature as a boy, which resembles the Amul Girl, simply because they wanted to show a common man. The artists who are behind this campaign have said that they are not official Congress workers or the party’s supporters. When asked if they made a reference to the Congress vice president, this is what they have said:

“No! Amul has a little girl and we made this boy — a common man. We didn’t want the same character due to copyright issues,” said the artist. He added, “Naturally, the thing is Rahul takes a potshot almost on every issue, every day.” When asked about the inspiration of the campaign, the artist said, “Amul theme has been popular across India for decades and talks about day-to-day issues affecting the common citizen. This is innocent and disarming while being critical — also without being abusive… that’s why we chose this style.”

The artists said the campaign has so far covered a lot of topics which are core to the Gujarat elections. They have focused on economic issues like “the harassment first caused by demonetisation and then GST”. “Lots of kids have dropped out of schools or colleges because their parents’ incomes have halved after the GST, because of loss of business,” the artist was quoted as saying by IANS. “There is a whole chain in the textile industry that has been affected. They have lost money and their children got affected,” said a visualiser from the group.

When asked if the artists received any appreciation from the Congress, they said that whoever saw the campaign has liked it. “It has not become a part of the official Congress campaign. I am sure the Congress leaders are going to appreciate it.”