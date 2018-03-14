UP by-elections results live updates: BJP leading in Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats

UP by-elections results live updates: The outcome will assume political significance as this both the constituencies are considered as stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatha and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

UP by-elections results live updates: Counting of votes has begun in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. As per early trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in both the Lok Sabha Seats. The polling was held on these two key constituencies on Sunday. The voter turnout was quite low as 47.45 per and 37.39 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Gorakhpur and Phulpur respectively.

The outcome will assume political significance as this both the constituencies are considered as stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatha and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have joined hands for this polls to stop BJP.

Track Live Updates of Gorakhpur, Phulpur, UP by-election results

8:40 AM: CM Yogi Adityanath had received 52 percent of votes last time

8:32 AM: BJP leaders are exuding confidence that the party will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. BJP leaders are claiming CM Adityanath’s citadel can not be breached by any “caste-alliance”

8:28 am: Counting for ballot is going on. Counting for EVMs will begin shortly.

8:25 AM: Early trends are showing that BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

8:20 AM: BJP has a stronghold in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. Both CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Maurya had won over 3 lakh votes in Gorakhpur and Phulpur

8:15 AM: Earlier, CM Adityanath had said that the BJP got a widespread support from the people. Deputy CM Maurya had exuded confidence that his party would win both the seats.

8:13 AM: BJP had won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat after long time. It will be interesting to see the outcome.

8:10 AM: Final results will likely to be announced by Wednesday afternoon. Tight security and all arrangements had been made for the counting, according to Election Commission official.

8:05 AM: The counting votes has begun for ballot papers. After that counting of EVMs will start.

8:00 AM: Counting of votes has begin in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh.

7:50 AM: Counting of votes set to begin in Uttar Pradesh.

7:45 AM: BJP and SP-BSP have lashed out at each other during campaigning. CM Adityanath had termed the BSP-SP tie-up for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls an “unholy alliance”.

The results will also come at a time when the Yogi government is set to complete one year term. While ten candidates fought in Gorakhpur, 22 nominees were in the fray from Phulpur. CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Maurya had to vacate the seats after they were elected to state legislative council.