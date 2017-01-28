RSS interested in putting their man on job in Goa, says Congress leader Shantaram Naik

Congress leader Shantaram Naik said that RSS is interested in bringing back a Goan man from their fold to be at the helm of affairs in the state, after the upcoming Assembly polls. (PTI)

Congress leader Shantaram Naik today said that RSS is interested in bringing back a Goan man from their fold to be at the helm of affairs in the state, after the upcoming Assembly polls. “It may be recalled that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was shifted to Delhi as he had become a liability for BJP in Goa. It appears, it is RSS which is now interested in posting a Goan RSS man in the state with a specific agenda,” Naik told reporters here.

Speculations are rife that Parrikar might return to Goa politics if BJP is voted to power.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said after elections in Goa, the MLAs would choose their leader, but with a rider that the choice for the top slot could either be from among them or can be sent from the Centre.

Also, BJP president Amit Shah, at a rally in Goa, had said the next government would function under the leadership of Parrikar, further fuelling speculation on his possible return in the event of his party securing a fresh mandate. Naik, a Rajya Sabha MP said that during the 2012 Assembly elections, Parrikar had held Congress MLAs and ministers responsible for illegalities in Goa’s mining sector.

But when BJP came to power, he told the Legislative Assembly that none of the ministers or MLAs from the present or past government were involved in mining illegalities, he said.

Naik claimed it was Parrikar who even before the Supreme Court directive had ordered the closure of mining industry when he was the Chief Minister.”It is therefore Parrikar alone who is responsible for all the mining crisis in Goa and subsequent unemployment of mining dependents,” he alleged. Goa will go to polls on February 4 to elect the 40-member House.