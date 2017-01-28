Narendra Modi’s Goa rally speech: 5 key takeaways

PM Modi taunted the opposition, saying one must trust the umpire to enter the battlefield. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a public rally in Panaji, Goa ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state. The Prime Minister attacked the opposition parties for criticising demonetisation and Election Commissions’ decision to conduct Punjab and Goa elections simultaneously.

PM Modi taunted the opposition, saying one must trust the umpire to enter the battlefield. Praising economic development and employment in Goa, Modi further said Central government’s focus is on improving tourism in the state by working along with the state government. Lauding Indian Army’s surgical strikes, the Prime Minister also praised Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. He also promised to make Goa the most comfortable state in the country, if BJP comes to power.

Here are the five key takeaways from the Prime Minister’s speech:

1) “BJP government has given Goa more than any government in the last 50 years”

Compared to any other governments in the last 50 years, PM Modi claimed Goa benefited the most after the formation of BJP government in Centre

2) “Some saying PMO pressurised EC for simultaneous elections in Punjab and Goa. If you don’t trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield?”

The Prime Minister slammed the opposition parties over their claim that the Prime Minister’s Office had pressurised the Election Commission to simultaneously conduct the Punjab and Goa elections. Modi further questioned opposition if they would fight the democratic elections with such false claims.

3) “Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1 Budget to attack us the moment we release it.”

PM Modi targeted opposition leaders over the upcoming Union budget and claimed that some leaders had already prepared their drafts to attack the Central government as soon as the budget is released.

4) “Goa has given a strong Defence Minister to the country. The whole world has praised surgical strikes.”

Lauding the Surgical Strikes, carried out by Indian Army to demolish terror launch pads in Pakistan, PM Modi also praised Defence Minister Parrikar and said the surgical strikes have become the topic of discussion across the world.

5) “For Goa’s economic development and employment, we are focussing on tourism by working shoulder to shoulder with state government.”

PM Modi asserted that the central government’s focus is on improving tourism in Goa and it is working on it along with the state government. Modi further said if the BJP government came to power after the upcoming Assembly elections, they will make Goa the most comfortable state of the country.