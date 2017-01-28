  4. Narendra Modi Panaji Rally: PM hails Manohar Parrikar’s work as defence minister

"We can have differences of opinion but that does not mean we need to deviate from the core issue of India's development," PM Modi said.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2017 6:15 PM
This will be PM Modi's first to Goa for election campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Panaji, Goa. The party has announced 36 candidates and decided to extend support to 4 others in 40 seat Goa Assembly. The saffron party had fought 2012 Assembly elections with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), winning majority of seats.  However, following a controversy involving RSS’ former state president Subhash Velingkar, MGP broke ties with BJP. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Goa for election campaign. While party workers have estimates a crowd of at least 50,000 for PM Modi’s rally, a fair crowd of 15,000-20,000 is expected by district officials. PM’s addressed the rally at Panaji, a constituency that has elected a BJP MLA in for the last five Assembly elections – Manohar Parrikar.

5.49: Mujhpe zulm isi baat ka ho raha hai kyunki unhe pareshaani ho rahi hai, 70 saal ka unka jama kiya hua Modi nikaal raha hai: PM Modi

5.49 pm: Desh ko mazboot rakshamantri diya hai Goa ne, poora vishwa surgical strike ki charcha kar raha hai: PM Modi

5.47 pm: We can have differences of opinion but that does not mean we need to deviate from the core issue of India’s development: PM Modi

5.45 pm: Kya chunav mei, loktantra mei ladai aise muddo pe karoge, ki EC ne date kaunsi dedi?: PM Modi in Panaji, Goa

5.43 pm: Some saying PMO pressurised EC for simultaneous elections in Punjab, Goa. If you don’t trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield?: PM

5.42 pm: “Manohar Parrikar is a strong defence minister, world is discussing Surgical Strikes,” says Narendra Modi

5.38 pm: Modi hails Manohar Parrikar’s work as defence minister

5.38 pm: Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it: PM Modi

5.37 pm: For Goa’s economic development and employment, we are emphasising on tourism by working shoulder to shoulder with state Govt: PM Modi

5.37 pm: Arrival visa,onlin e-visa facility&other such facility given to tourists now. Goa most benefited in this case,sees huge rush of tourists: PM

5.37 pm: India’s success is being hailed all over the world, I want to use this for development of Goa Tourism

5.36 pm: Goan people are more sensible than people all over the country.

5.35 pm: “Why Congress is being chased-away from every part of country?” asks Modi.

5.29 pm: PM Modi says Central Govt did more work in past 25 months than others did it 50 years.

5.27 pm: PM slams former UPA govt at centre for apathy towards Goa.

5:25 pm: If you give us comfortable majority, we will make it the most comfortable place in the country: PM Modi

5.21 pm: PM hails Lakshikant Parsekar govt’s achievement.

