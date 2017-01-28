Narendra Modi Panaji Rally: PM hails Manohar Parrikar’s work as defence minister

This will be PM Modi’s first to Goa for election campaign. (Source: Twitter/BJP India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Panaji, Goa. The party has announced 36 candidates and decided to extend support to 4 others in 40 seat Goa Assembly. The saffron party had fought 2012 Assembly elections with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), winning majority of seats. However, following a controversy involving RSS’ former state president Subhash Velingkar, MGP broke ties with BJP. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Goa for election campaign. While party workers have estimates a crowd of at least 50,000 for PM Modi’s rally, a fair crowd of 15,000-20,000 is expected by district officials. PM’s addressed the rally at Panaji, a constituency that has elected a BJP MLA in for the last five Assembly elections – Manohar Parrikar.

Watch this space all the for all updates:

5.49: Mujhpe zulm isi baat ka ho raha hai kyunki unhe pareshaani ho rahi hai, 70 saal ka unka jama kiya hua Modi nikaal raha hai: PM Modi

5.49 pm: Desh ko mazboot rakshamantri diya hai Goa ne, poora vishwa surgical strike ki charcha kar raha hai: PM Modi

5.47 pm: We can have differences of opinion but that does not mean we need to deviate from the core issue of India’s development: PM Modi

5.45 pm: Kya chunav mei, loktantra mei ladai aise muddo pe karoge, ki EC ne date kaunsi dedi?: PM Modi in Panaji, Goa

5.43 pm: Some saying PMO pressurised EC for simultaneous elections in Punjab, Goa. If you don’t trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield?: PM

5.42 pm: “Manohar Parrikar is a strong defence minister, world is discussing Surgical Strikes,” says Narendra Modi

5.38 pm: Modi hails Manohar Parrikar’s work as defence minister

5.38 pm: Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it: PM Modi

5.37 pm: For Goa’s economic development and employment, we are emphasising on tourism by working shoulder to shoulder with state Govt: PM Modi

5.37 pm: Arrival visa,onlin e-visa facility&other such facility given to tourists now. Goa most benefited in this case,sees huge rush of tourists: PM

5.37 pm: India’s success is being hailed all over the world, I want to use this for development of Goa Tourism

5.36 pm: Goan people are more sensible than people all over the country.

5.35 pm: “Why Congress is being chased-away from every part of country?” asks Modi.

5.29 pm: PM Modi says Central Govt did more work in past 25 months than others did it 50 years.

5.27 pm: PM slams former UPA govt at centre for apathy towards Goa.

5:25 pm: If you give us comfortable majority, we will make it the most comfortable place in the country: PM Modi

5.21 pm: PM hails Lakshikant Parsekar govt’s achievement.