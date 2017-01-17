Money-for-seats row: Goa Congress workers burn effigy of Digvijaya Singh

Earlier today Congress workers in Panaji in Goa burnt an effigy of party’s General Secretary Digvijaya Singh at the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee office. (Source: ANI)

Earlier today Congress workers in Panaji in Goa burnt an effigy of party’s General Secretary Digvijaya Singh at the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee office. As per a report by ANI, these workers accused Singh of backing anti-Congress forces and taking money for seat sharing arrangements of Goa.

Senior leader and former Chief Minister Churchill Alemao trained his guns on Singh along with Digambar Kamat following Congress’ decision to not form an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming assembly elections. Alemao said that Congress cannot form a government in the state without alliance and further blamed the fallout of the alliance because of Singh’s ego and Kamat’s ambition to become the Chief Minister of the state.

(Panaji) Goa: Congress workers burnt effigy of Digvijaya Singh at Goa Pradesh Congress Committee pic.twitter.com/LsXw6WwrMF — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Congress on January 15, had released a list of seven more candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly polls, including nominees for two constituencies, which the NCP had demanded during the ongoing pre-poll alliance talks, reported PTI. The Congress had last week announced its first list of 27 candidates for the 40-seats assembly.

During the ongoing pre-poll alliance talks with Congress, the NCP had demanded Vasco and Benaulim seats and even announced the candidature of Churchill Alemao from Benaulim and Jose Philip D’Souza from Vasco. But the Congress still has to finalise the alliance talks with like-mind Goa Forward and United Goans Party for pre-poll ties.

You might also want to see this:

According to The Indian Express, Digvijaya Singh was likely to arrive in Goa and address a press conference on January 17 to announce the final decision on alliance with Goa Forward and United Goans Party.