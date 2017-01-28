Kavlekars are the latest to join ‘family raj’ politics in Goa

Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife Savitri are contesting on Congress ticket from Quepem and Sanguem constituency respectively.(Reuters)

While political families like those of ‘Alemaos’, ‘Monserrattes’ and ‘Ranes’ have become household names in Goa, another clan which has thrown its hat into the poll ring ahead of the Goa Assembly elections this time, are the Kavlekars, wherein both husband and wife are contesting on the Congress ticket.

Sitting Goa legislator Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife Savitri are contesting on Congress ticket from Quepem and Sanguem constituency respectively, making them the latest entry in ‘family raj’ politics.

The current election already has father-son duo Pratapsinh-Vishwajit Rane, couple Atanasio-Jeniffer Monserratte and brothers Churchill-Joaquim Alemao contesting from different constituencies.

While Congress candidates Pratapsinh is contesting from his traditional Poriem constituency, his son who is a former state minister–Vishwajit–is in the fray from Valpoi.

Controversial former minister Atanasio is contesting from Panaji constituency, (a bastion of BJP, formerly represented by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar) while his wife Jeniffer is contesting from neighbouring Taleigao constituency, which is currently represented by her in the State Assembly.

Atanasio who shifted from his St Cruz constituency to Panaji for this election, is contesting on United Goans Party ticket with the support of Congress, while Jeniffer is a Congress candidate.

Alemao brothers, both former State ministers, whose political career spans for almost two decades before losing in the 2012 polls are trying to revive their careers this time.

While Churchill is contesting from Benaulim constituency in South Goa on NCP ticket, Joaquim has rebelled against Congress party after being denied candidature from Cuncolim constituency. He is contesting as an Independent.

The latest entrants, Kavlekars have chosen constituencies which are dominated by Scheduled Tribe population.

Chandrakant is representing Quepem on Congress ticket and Savitri is trying her luck from Sanguem constituency which is a bastion of BJP.

“Savitri is contesting because she is popular amongst the voters in her constituency. She has been in active politics along with me and has worked for the people in the constituency,” Chandrakant said denying talks that she was given a ticket only because she was his wife.

“There was proper scrutiny process by Congress party which was followed before she was selected for Sanguem constituency,” he said.