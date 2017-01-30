Goa Elections 2017: Plaint filed against Manohar Parrikar with Goa CEO for ‘bribery’ remarks

In its complaint, the Goa Forward Party attached a statement purportedly made by Parrikar during a corner meeting of BJP in Chimble village, a suburb of state capital. (PTI)

Goa Forward Party today filed a complaint with state Chief Electoral Office, claiming Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar violated the model code of conduct by making a statement “similar” to the one made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal who had purportedly asked people to accept money but vote for his party.

In its complaint, the Goa Forward Party attached a statement purportedly made by Parrikar during a corner meeting of BJP in Chimble village, a suburb of state capital.

“….I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol)..This you must remember,” Parrikar was quoted as saying by the Goa Forward party.

The complaint is attached along with what the party claims as the video evidence.

You may also like to watch

Chimbel is the part of St Cruz constituency, where BJP has fielded its candidate for the February 4 elections.

According to the complaint, Parrikar made the purported statement last afternoon.

“You had initiated action against Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister) when he had made a similar statement. On the behalf of Goa Forward Party, we urge you to kindly investigate the matter and direct the police to register an FIR in this matte at the earliest,” Party spokesman Durgadas Kamat said.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal has confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said it was under examination.

“The report will be sent to the Election Commission for necessary action as Parrikar is a star campaigner,” Kunal said.

Yesterday, the Election Commission directed the Goa CEO to register an FIR against Kejriwal for making bribery remarks at a poll rally in the coastal state earlier this month.