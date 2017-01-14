Goa assembly elections 2017: AAP’s grand Vision For Goa launched

AAP announced that free sanitary pads would be provided to school going girls and would be made available at affordable prices in public toilets(PTI)

Elvis Gomes, Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate took the stage on January 14 to announce the party’s manifesto. Speaking to the media, Gomes said that the Aam Aadmi Party vows to restore the dignity of Goan women and senior citizens. He further said that the AAP was the only party taking progressive, people-friendly policies to the Goan electorate. Gomes was of the belief that the AAP wave in Goa was building up and taking over the state. Gomes promised free annual health check-ups for women and senior citizens at AAP’s flagship “Vaddo clinics”.

Gomes further promised to lend Rs 2,500 monthly as Training allowance to women for skill development under the Saksham bill. Free sanitary pads would be provided to school going girls and would be made available at affordable prices in public toilets, he added. Gomes also promised setting up of 5 women-only police stations across the state.

Vision For Goa – 400 Vaddo Clinics across Goa, like Mohalla Clinics. pic.twitter.com/mUs8wGd8sN — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 14, 2017

Here are few more of the many promises, the CM candidate Elvis Gomes made as he introduced the Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto in the state for the upcoming legislative elections.

Vision For Goa pic.twitter.com/VWGYHhmqPl — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 14, 2017

Vision For Goa pic.twitter.com/irKwQw0rmc — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 14, 2017

Empowering Goa

Vision For Goa pic.twitter.com/Ze9SdinAVm — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 14, 2017

Free Health Insurance Scheme will be Launched Vision For Goa pic.twitter.com/OEE8wobG3x — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 14, 2017

400 Vaddo Clinica for Goans Vision For Goa pic.twitter.com/YmdMofOYNM — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 14, 2017



Arvind Kejriwal today again asked voters in Punjab to take the money “offered” by political parties but “fool” them by voting only for the Aam Aadmi Party barely four days after the Goa poll chief took cognisance of a similar remark and sent a report to the Election Commission. “The state goes to polls on February 4. All parties will give you money. Accept it, but vote only for AAP,” he had said during a road show here.