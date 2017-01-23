Goa Assembly Poll: Congress releases manifesto, promises to ban casinos, offers free petrol, water and electricity

Senior party leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who released the document, said that it also included people’s view and opinions for the development of the state. (Indian24News)

Tuning into the election mode, Congress party released its manifesto for the Goa Assembly election on Monday. Out of 40 seats in Goa Assembly, Congress is contesting over 37 seats. Senior party leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who released the document, said that it also included people’s view and opinions for the development of the state. Assembly election in Goa is due on March 4.

“The party which is contesting in 37 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Goa had began an exercise to get inputs from the people before drafting the manifesto,” said All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar to PTI. He further added, “The manifesto committee was constituted after inviting suggestions from public in writing and also through social media. It is completely people centric.”

Congress has promised to ban casinos in Goa if brought to power in its manifesto. There is also a mention of Special Status to Goa. Special commission for minority and issues of employment generation has also been mentioned in the manifesto. The other announcements included, free water and electricity for the families living below the poverty line, Rs 5,000 per month to support unemployed youth as unemployment allowance, free petrol upto 5 litres to the students of Goa every month, a 2-3-7 scheme will be brought in to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. Under this scheme, wheat will be provided at Rs 2, rice at Rs 3 and sugar at Rs 7 for the families below poverty line.