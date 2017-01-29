Goa Assembly Elections: Hope Aam Aadmi Party does well in state, says Yogendra Yadav

A day after he accused the AAP for making bogus promise in Punjab, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav today had a word of praise for the party over its list of elections candidates for Goa. (Source: IE)

A day after he accused the AAP for making bogus promise in Punjab, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav today had a word of praise for the party over its list of elections candidates for Goa which goes to polls on February 4.

Yadav said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has chosen an “honest” chief ministerial candidate (Elvis Gomes) and has “cleaner” candidates. “AAP Goa retains some original flavour: Honest CM nominee Cleaner candidates than rest Tough issues like mining, casino Hope it does well! Yadav tweeted.

His praise for AAP comes after a day after he attacked the party, accusing it of lying about its record on Janlokpal, de-addiction and other promises made in Delhi.

“AAP Punjab Manifesto: they’ve certainly beaten Congress & Akalis in the art of lying abt their record & making bogus promises. New politics?” Yadav had tweeted yesterday.

In 2015, Yadav, along with noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan, was expelled from the AAP after they questioned Kejriwal’s style of functioning. Last year they formed Swaraj India, a political party which will contest civic polls in Delhi.