Goa Assembly Elections 2017: Decision on Manohar Parrikar’s future brief after polls: Amit Shah

Manohar Parrikar is doing a great job for the country as Defence Minister, said Amit Shah. (PTI)

The BJP’s central leadership will decide whether Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will continue in the central government or will be sent back to state politics, party President Amit Shah said on Wednesday. “I get a lot of calls and letters requesting for Parrikar to be sent back. Parrikar is doing a great job for the country as Defence Minister. The party has decided to keep all its options open. We will decide after elections. But whether he is in Goa or there (in Delhi) Parrikar thinks about Goa 24×7,” he said.

Imploring voters to cast ballot in favour of the BJP in the February 4 polls, Shah said: “Press the lotus button so hard, that the button will be pressed here and the current will go to Italy.”

Earlier, on the day, Amit Shah hailed the decision to restrict cash donations to political parties from individuals to Rs 2,000 and said though his party would also be hit by the move, the step was necessary to free politics from black money and for bringing transparency in the elections.

You may also like to watch:

During the Union Budget presented today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to restrict cash donations to political parties from individuals to Rs 2,000 and introduced an ‘electoral bonds’ scheme. The move aims to cleanse the political funding system and check black money.

“Modi, through the Union Budget, has made it clear that just like any common man does not have a right to evade tax or hold black money, even political parties will not be spared from paying the tax on any donation, which is more than Rs 2,000,” Shah said.

(With inputs from PTI)