After slamming PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive, AAP puts plastic cards on electoral table

One of the unique innovations tried by the AAP in the upcoming assembly election in Goa is handing out rectangular plastic cards, which the party claims guarantees delivery of its promises it has made to voters. (Source: Twitter)

For a party known to take regular swipes at demonetisation and the government’s backing for a cashless economy, the AAP for once appears to have placed its faith in plastic. One of the unique innovations tried by the AAP in the upcoming assembly election in Goa is handing out rectangular plastic cards, which the party claims guarantees delivery of its promises it has made to voters. In Goa, the card, which features an inky blue sky and coconut palms, after the typical imagery the coastal tropical state evokes, also has mugshots of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes, both wearing the trademark party caps, and of course the ubiquitous party symbol, the broom.

The card also has a written guarantee signed by Gomes, which reads: “I, Elvis Gomes, Chief Ministerial candidate of Aam Aadmi Party, Goa, guarantee AAP social welfare schemes to you and your family.”

Gomes told IANS that the need for the assurance card was felt because of the series of U-Turns committed by the Congress and the BJP whenever they ruled the state.

This, he said, had dented the faith of the voters vis-a-vis election promises.

“Goa’s politicians have gone back on their promises and words so many times that they are called U-turn politicians,” Gomes said.

He said the AAP wanted to accentuate the seriousness of the party towards fulfilling poll campaign promises to the electorate.

And AAP’s promises are plenty.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

In a bid to outdo the spate of social schemes involving monetary pay-outs initiated by the outgoing Bharatiya Janata Party government, the AAP has virtually doubled the doles given under many schemes.

For example, the promised payout for the flagship Ladli Laxmi scheme, launched by the current government to improve the sex ratio, has been hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per beneficiary.

If the AAP comes to power, the party has also promised to increase the household inflation allowance, Griha Adhar, from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.

The party has promised water and electricity at cheaper prices if it wins the February 4 polls.

It is these promises which the AAP wants the electorate to consider seriously while casting its vote while assuring the voter, with the card, that the party is also here to stay in Goa.

“AAP is solemnly pledging through an ‘assurance card’ that all the social security schemes in our manifesto will be honoured after my government takes office,” Gomes told IANS.

“The card bears my signature and is being given out by our volunteers in door-to-door campaigns,” he added.

The card empowers the voter, he said, to walk into any AAP candidate’s office and rightfully claim benefits of the promised schemes.

“This ‘assurance card’ is my personal guarantee and that of AAP that the promises we have made will be delivered,” he said.

The AAP is the only party to contest all 40 seats up for grabs in the assembly elections.

The AAP has taken on the ruling BJP, the Congress and an alliance comprising of two local parties — Maharashtrwadi Gomantak Party and Goa Suraksha Manch along with the Shiv Sena.