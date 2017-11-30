Firozabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners to be out on December 1

Firozabad Civic polls (Representational Image)

The local body elections are crucial for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who launched BJP’s campaign from Ayodhya earlier this month. BJP has done remarkably well in Delhi Municipal elections. The party wants to repeat its performance of Delhi when rival AAP and Congress faced humiliating defeat. Polling for the third phase of civic polls took place on November 29 in Firozabad. The polling percentage was 62. The voting went peacefully but there were reports of delay due to technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs). People were asked to wait as the EVMs were not working at some polling booths.

The BJP mayoral candidate in 2017 civic polls in Ferozabad is Nutan Rathore. She is the daughter of BJP leader Mangal Singh Rathore. The Samjwadi party’s mayoral candidate is Savitri Gupta who is the wife of trader and politician Raj Narayan Munna. The rival party BSP has contested Payal Rathore for the post of Mayor.

In the final phase, polling took place in 26 districts for 233 local bodies in 4,299 wards. As many as 10,810 polling booths were set up and around 94 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballot.

In 2012 civic polls in UP, BJP had secured a massive victory by claiming 10 out of 12 mayoral positions.The current Deputy Chief Minister of UP Dinesh Sharma had then won the position of Lucknow mayor.

In 2014, the state government upgraded the Firozabad Nagar Palika Parishad to Nagar Nigam (municipal corporation). Akshay, son of Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, was elected MP for the first time from Firozabad in the Lok Sabha elections earlier in that year.

Since the Firozabad Nagar Palika Parishad was headed by an executive officer with no appointment of any municipal commissioner by the state government, Firozabad DM is in-charge of the new municipal corporation till the election results for Mayor as well as corporators post come out on December 1, 2017.