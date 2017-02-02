Elections 2017: Campaigning for Punjab, Goa assembly polls ends today

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end today.(Reuters)

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end today. The two states will go to polls on Saturday to elect new assemblies. The Election Commission has issued a detailed guideline to the District Election Officers in Punjab to ensure prohibition 48 hours before the end of assembly polls in the state.

State Chief Electoral Officer V.K. Singh said the prohibition will start at 5 p.m. today and will continue till 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Election Commission had issued extensive guidelines to the District Election Officers to ensure prohibition during the period of 48 hours starting from 5 pm on February 2 till 5 pm on February 4 for conclusion of polls in Punjab to be held on February 4.

Earlier, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar was served a show cause notice by the Election Commission for his reported bribery remarks made in Goa which the poll panel found prima facie violative of the model code. Responding to complaints filed by the Goa Forward Party and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and after perusing a report submitted by the local election authorities, the Commission has asked Parrikar to file his reply by Friday afternoon failing which it said it will “take a decision without further reference to you”.”

On the other hand, coastal State Goa is witnessing a four-cornered fight with BJP, Congress, AAP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party-led alliance vying for mandate to rule Goa. Besides them, small parties and Independents are also in the fray. While AAP, which was the first political party to starts its campaigning, is contesting on 39 seats, Congress has fielded 37 candidates and is supporting other nominees on the remaining three constituencies. Ruling BJP has fielded candidates in 36 constituencies and is supporting four Independents in Catholic voters dominated constituencies.