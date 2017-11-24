EC announces Sikandara Assembly bypoll on Dec 21

The Election Commission today announced by-election to Sikandara Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh on December 21. (Image: IE)

The Election Commission today announced by-election to Sikandara Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh on December 21. The seat in Kanpur Dehat district fell vacant after sitting BJP member Mathura Prasad Pal died on July 22 after a prolonged illness. The notification will be issued on November 27. The last date of filing nominations is December 4 and the scrutiny will be held on the following day. The last date for withdrawal is December 7, the EC said in a release. Polling will be held on December 21 and counting of votes will be done on December 24.