Desist religious comments or face action: Election Commission warns parties

In a stern warning, Election Comission of India on Tuesday asked all regional and state parties to strictly desist from making any religious comments. The top poll body, in a notification adressed to heads of all parties, said that strict action will be taken against anyone who indulges in making religion remarks. “The commission will not remain a silent spectator if the provisions of law or MCC is violated,” EC said in the notification.

Earlier, the EC had warned action against Goa assembly candidates if they use religious institutions to make political gains, PTI reported. “The ECI has said the religious institutions can guide people on ethical voting but will not be allowed to be used during campaigning for any candidate or party. Action would be initiated against the candidate if he is found to be using the religious platform for campaigning,” Goa Joint Chief Electoral Officer Narayan Navti told reporters.

“Any social, cultural or religious organisation making appeals to electorates during the poll period amounting to in favour or against certain parties or candidates by holding meeting or procession is barred,” Navti said.

The Commission has taken a tough stance against politicians who have been using communal tone in poll-bound states. Recently, a notice was served to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his remarks that those who talk of four wives and 40 children are responsible for population problem. The comission observed that Maharaj has prima facie he has violated the model code of conduct.