Civic polls: Nomination forms to be accepted on Sundays too

The State Election Commission has decided to accept nomination forms on Sundays as well for elections to Municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, to be held in two phases next month. (PTI)

State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said when the election schedule for 10 Municipal corporations, 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat samitis was announced on January 11, it was decided against accepting nomination forms on Sundays.

“The order stands corrected and nomination forms will accepted on January 29 (sunday) for the first phase of polling on February 16. The nomination process began yesterday and the forms will be accepted till February one.

While for the second phase of Municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, nomination forms will be accepted from February 1 to 6 including February 5 which is a Sunday,” he said.