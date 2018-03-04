BJP victory in north-east not a defeat for Rahul Gandhi : Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah today defended Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party’s debacle in the Assembly polls in three northeastern states, stating that the party scion needed some time to deliver results.

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura polls, the results for which were declared today.

The BJP wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

“I do not think he (Gandhi) has failed. Give him time as he has just become the president (of Congress party)…It is not his defeat,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

“He (Gandhi) will take time to grow in the organisation. Elections come and go,” he said.

Asked about the chances of Congress revival after back-to-back defeats, the National Conference chief said everyone has revival chances if one worked for the people.

The National Conference was part of the previous UPA-led coalition at the Centre.