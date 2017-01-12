BJP releases list of candidates for Goa and Punjab elections

J P Nadda told the reporters that a list of 27 candidates for Punjab and 29 candidates for Goa have already been released. (ANI)

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday addresses a press conference in Delhi and released the Bhartiya Janata Party’s list of candidates for upcoming Punjab elections. Nadda told the reporters that a list of 27 candidates for Punjab and 29 candidates for Goa have already been released. The CEC is again to meet on January 15 to name candidates to name the candidates for the important Uttar Pradesh elections.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday. The results from all five states will be known on March 11, Zaidi told a press conference here. While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8. This will be the single biggest electoral exercise since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and will involve a total of 690 constituencies, 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh alone. Goa has 40 seats, Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.

Also watch:

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, Nasim Zaidi, over 60 million voters are expected to vote in the elections. The EC also stated that tight security would be provided for the EVMs. 1,85,000 polling stations are also to be put to work on the days of the elections. The polls are to take place in 690 assemblies, according to the Election commission. The CEC also informed that the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately.The election Commission is also to distribute the voter’s guide to facilitate voters. The CEC informed that the use of loudspeakers in campaigns would not be accepted