‘BJP playing dirty tricks to stop Cong march to power in Goa’

He is one of the 37 candidates fielded by his party in the February 4 elections. (PTI)

A day ahead of the campaigning for Goa Assembly elections drawing to close, the Congress today accused ruling BJP of “playing dirty tricks” to win mandate and “funding” candidates of AAP as well as some Independents to divide votes against the erstwhile ruling party.

“AAP (which is contesting on 39 seats) and some Independents are fully funded by BJP to divide the votes of Congress.

“The dirty tricks are being played by BJP by way of supporting Independent candidates directly or through some regional parties to divide Congress votes. Congress is facing this in many of its constituencies. BJP has realised that they have lost their credibility,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro said.

“There is a strong anti-BJP wave in the state. People of Goa are ready to shut their doors on communal forces that are making all efforts to destroy the secular and harmonious nature of the state.

“During our campaign and padyatra in run-up to polls, we witnessed anger amongst the people of Goa against corrupt misrule of the BJP government,” Faleiro told reporters in a press conference.

He said the Congress is confident of forming next government on its own strength.

“Five years ago, the BJP came to power with the tall promise of ‘parivartan’ by making Goa free of casinos and drugs, by recovering Rs 35,000 crore mining loot. They had also promised zero tolerance towards corruption and scrapping of Regional Plan 2021. However, what we got in return was U-turns and empty promises,” Faleiro added.