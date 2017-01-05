BJP may win in Goa and Uttarakhand, says Opinion poll

In the 40 member Assembly seat in Goa, the BJP is likely to come back to power by getting nearly 20-24 seats. (Reuters)

As per the India Today -Axis Opinion Poll, the BJP is not only likely to comeback to power in Goa, it may win in Uttarakhand as well. While Goa will go to polls on February 4, Uttarakhand will gon on the poll on February 15. In the 40 member Assembly seat in Goa, the BJP is likely to come back to power by getting nearly 20-24 seats. The Congress may get 13-15 seats to come second and AAP, which will fight elections in the state for the first time, may get 2-4 seats and others may get 1-4 seats.

The BJP is also all set to come back to power by winning 41-36 seats in the 70-member Assembly seats and the Congress, which is in power right now may win just 18-23 seats, to loss elections showing incumbency factor.

As per the announcement by the Election Commission yesterday, while Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have elections in one phase, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will have seven and one phase of polling respectively.

Nearly 690 assembly constituencies will go to polls in these elections. Twenty-three of these have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates. Over 160 million voters — that’s the size of the electorate in these assembly elections. There will be 1,85,000 polling stations across five states.

CEC Zaidi also announced that voter facilitation posters will be displayed at every polling booth, including voting procedure, dos and don’ts, etc.